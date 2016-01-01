La La Land 2016 Soundtracks
Aşıklar Şehri Müzikleri
La La Land (Aşıklar Şehri)
Damien Chazelle'nin yazıp yönettiği, başrollerinde; Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, John Legend, Rosemarie DeWitt, Finn Wittrock, Callie Hernandez, Sonoya Mizuno, Jessica Rothe, Tom Everett Scott, Josh Pence, Amiée Conn ve J.K. Simmons'un yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile La La Land (Aşıklar Şehri) 2016 Amerikan yapımı dram, romantik, komedi, müzikal filmidir.
La La Land Music by
Justin Hurwitz
La La Land Soundtracks (Aşıklar Şehri Müzikleri)
Another Day of Sun / ( La La Land Cast )
Someone in the Crowd / ( Emma Stone, Callie Hernandez, Sonoya Mizuno & Jessica Rothe )
Mia & Sebastian's Theme / ( Justin Hurwitz )
A Lovely Night / ( Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone )
Herman's Habit / ( Justin Hurwitz )
City of Stars / ( Ryan Gosling )
Planetarium / ( Justin Hurwitz )
Summer Montage / Madeline / ( Justin Hurwitz )
City of Stars / ( Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone )
Start a Fire / ( John Legend )
Engagement Party / ( Justin Hurwitz )
Audition (The Fools Who Dream) / ( Emma Stone )
Epilogue / ( Justin Hurwitz )
The End / ( Justin Hurwitz )
City of Stars (Humming) [feat. Emma Stone] / ( Justin Hurwitz )
Original Score
Bathroom Mirror / You're Coming Right? / ( Justin Hurwitz )
Classic Rope-a-Dope / ( Justin Hurwitz )
Mia & Sebastian's Theme / ( Justin Hurwitz )
There the Whole Time / Twirl / ( Justin Hurwitz )
Bogart & Bergman / ( Justin Hurwitz )
Mia Hates Jazz / ( Justin Hurwitz )
Herman's Habit / ( Justin Hurwitz )
Rialto at Ten / ( Justin Hurwitz )
Rialto / ( Justin Hurwitz )
Mia & Sebastian's Theme (Late for the Date) / ( Justin Hurwitz )
Planetarium / ( Justin Hurwitz )
Holy Hell / ( Justin Hurwitz )
Summer Montage / Madeline / ( Justin Hurwitz )
It Pays / ( Justin Hurwitz )
Chicken on a Stick / ( Justin Hurwitz )
City of Stars / May Finally Come True (feat. Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone) / ( Justin Hurwitz )
Chinatown / ( Justin Hurwitz )
Surprise / ( Justin Hurwitz )
Boise / ( Justin Hurwitz )
Missed the Play / ( Justin Hurwitz )
It's Over / Engagement Party / ( Justin Hurwitz )
The House in Front of the Library / ( Justin Hurwitz )
You Love Jazz Now / ( Justin Hurwitz )
Epilogue / ( Justin Hurwitz )
The End / ( Justin Hurwitz )
Credits / ( Justin Hurwitz )
Mia & Sebastian's Theme (Celesta) / ( Justin Hurwitz )
