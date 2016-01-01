La La Land 2016 Soundtracks

Damien Chazelle'nin yazıp yönettiği, başrollerinde; Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, John Legend, Rosemarie DeWitt, Finn Wittrock, Callie Hernandez, Sonoya Mizuno, Jessica Rothe, Tom Everett Scott, Josh Pence, Amiée Conn ve J.K. Simmons'un yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile La La Land (Aşıklar Şehri) 2016 Amerikan yapımı dram, romantik, komedi, müzikal filmidir.





Songs from the film





Another Day of Sun / ( La La Land Cast )

Someone in the Crowd / ( Emma Stone, Callie Hernandez, Sonoya Mizuno & Jessica Rothe )

Mia & Sebastian's Theme / ( Justin Hurwitz )

A Lovely Night / ( Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone )

Herman's Habit / ( Justin Hurwitz )

City of Stars / ( Ryan Gosling )

Planetarium / ( Justin Hurwitz )

Summer Montage / Madeline / ( Justin Hurwitz )

Start a Fire / ( John Legend )

Engagement Party / ( Justin Hurwitz )

Audition (The Fools Who Dream) / ( Emma Stone )

Epilogue / ( Justin Hurwitz )

The End / ( Justin Hurwitz )

City of Stars (Humming) [feat. Emma Stone] / ( Justin Hurwitz )