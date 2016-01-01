Lion 2016 Soundtracks

All About Oscar / Oscar'a Dair Her Şey
Saroo Brierley'in ''A Long Way Home'' adlı romanından beyazperdeye uyarlanan, Luke Davies'in senaristliğini yaptığı, Garth Davis'in yönettiği, başrollerinde; Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, David Wenham ve Nicole Kidman'ın yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile LionA Long Way Home 2016 Avustralya yapımı dram filmidir.

Lion Music by

Volker Bertelmann (Hauschka)

Dustin O'Halloran

Never Give Up / ( Sia )


Lion Theme / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
Train / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
Lost, Pt. 1 / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
River / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
Escape the Station / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
Orphans / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
A New Home / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
Family / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
School / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
Memories / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
Lost, Pt. 2 / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
Falling Downward / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
Searching for Home / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
Memory / Connection / Time / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
Layers Expanding Time / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
Home Is with Me / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
Arrival / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
Mother / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )

