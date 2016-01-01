Lion 2016 Soundtracks
Lion Müzikleri
Lion / A Long Way Home
Saroo Brierley'in ''A Long Way Home'' adlı romanından beyazperdeye uyarlanan, Luke Davies'in senaristliğini yaptığı, Garth Davis'in yönettiği, başrollerinde; Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, David Wenham ve Nicole Kidman'ın yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile Lion / A Long Way Home 2016 Avustralya yapımı dram filmidir.
Lion Music by
Volker Bertelmann (Hauschka)
Dustin O'Halloran
Lion Soundtracks / A Long Way Home Soundtracks (Lion Müzikleri)
Never Give Up / ( Sia )
Lion Theme / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
Train / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
Lost, Pt. 1 / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
River / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
Escape the Station / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
Orphans / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
A New Home / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
Family / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
School / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
Memories / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
Lost, Pt. 2 / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
Falling Downward / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
Searching for Home / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
Memory / Connection / Time / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
Layers Expanding Time / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
Home Is with Me / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
Arrival / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
Mother / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )
