Lion 2016 Soundtracks

Lion Müzikleri





Saroo Brierley'in ''A Long Way Home'' adlı romanından beyazperdeye uyarlanan, Luke Davies'in senaristliğini yaptığı, Garth Davis'in yönettiği, başrollerinde; Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, David Wenham ve Nicole Kidman'ın yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile Lion / A Long Way Home 2016 Avustralya yapımı dram filmidir.





Volker Bertelmann (Hauschka)





Dustin O'Halloran





Never Give Up / ( Sia )









Lion Theme / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )

Train / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )

Lost, Pt. 1 / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )

River / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )

Escape the Station / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )

Orphans / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )

A New Home / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )

Family / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )

School / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )

Memories / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )

Lost, Pt. 2 / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )

Falling Downward / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )

Searching for Home / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )

Memory / Connection / Time / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )

Layers Expanding Time / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )

Home Is with Me / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )

Arrival / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )

Mother / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Hauschka )



