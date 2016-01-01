Sing 2016 Soundtracks

Sing (Şarkını Söyle)

Garth Jennings'in yazıp yönettiği, başrollerinde; Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Beck Bennett, Nick Offerman, Jennifer Saunders, Garth Jennings, Peter Serafinowicz, Leslie Jones ve Jay Pharoah'ın yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile Sing (Şarkını Söyle) 2016 Amerikan yapımı aile, dram, komedi, müzik, animasyon filmidir.





Joby Talbot





Faith (feat. Ariana Grande) / ( Stevie Wonder )





Gimme Some Lovin' / ( The Spencer Davis Group )





The Way I Feel Inside / ( Taron Egerton )

Let's Face The Music And Dance / ( Seth MacFarlane )

I Don't Wanna / ( Beck Bennett & Scarlett Johansson )

Venus / ( Nick Kroll & Reese Witherspoon )

Auditions / ( Sing Cast )

Around The World / ( Señor Coconut & his Orchestra )

Bamboleo / ( Gipsy Kings )





The Wind / ( Cat Stevens )

Hallelujah / ( Tori Kelly )

Under Pressure (feat. David Bowie) / ( Queen )

Shake It Off / ( Nick Kroll & Reese Witherspoon )

I'm Still Standing / ( Taron Egerton )

Set It All Free / ( Scarlett Johansson )

My Way / ( Seth MacFarlane )

Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing / ( Tori Kelly )

Golden Slumbers / Carry That Weight / ( Jennifer Hudson )

Out To Lunch (End Titles) / ( Joby Talbot )

Listen To The Music / ( Tiki Pasillas )

Hallelujah (Duet Version) / ( Jennifer Hudson & Tori Kelly )





Don't You Worry 'Bout A Thing (Acoustic Version) / ( Tori Kelly )

OH.MY.GOSH / ( The Bunnies )