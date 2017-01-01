Fences 2016 Soundtracks

August Wilson'un Pulitzer ve Tony ödüllü aynı adlı oyunundan beyazperdeye uyarlanan, August Wilson'un senaristliğini yaptığı, Denzel Washington'un yönettiği, başrollerinde; Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Russell Hornsby, Jovan Adepo, Mykelti Williamson, Stephen McKinley Henderson ve Saniyya Sydney'in yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile Fences (Çitler) 2016 Amerikan yapımı dram filmidir.





Marcelo Zarvos





Gabriel's Trumpet / ( Marcelo Zarvos )

Cory's Theme / ( Marcelo Zarvos )

Alone at the Bar / ( Marcelo Zarvos )

You Don't Know What Love Is / ( Dinah Washington )

You Got the Devil in You / ( Marcelo Zarvos )

Peace Be Still Reverend / ( James Cleveland )

A Womanless Man / ( Marcelo Zarvos )

Fences / ( Marcelo Zarvos )

Troy's Story / ( Marcelo Zarvos )

I Will Wear a Crown Reverend / ( James Cleveland )

Rose's Theme / ( Marcelo Zarvos )

They Could Do Nothing for Her / ( Marcelo Zarvos )

Confession / ( Marcelo Zarvos )

City Hall / ( Marcelo Zarvos )

A Dog Named Blue / ( Marcelo Zarvos )

Day by Day / ( Little Jimmy Scott )

God's Closet / ( Marcelo Zarvos )