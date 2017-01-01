Underworld 2003 Soundtracks

Hikayesi Len Wiseman, Kevin Grevioux ve Danny McBride'a ait olan ve yine Danny McBride'ın yazdığı, Len Wiseman'ın yönettiği, başrollerinde; Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman, Bill Nighy, Michael Sheen, Shane Brolly, Sophia Myles, Zita Görög ve Kevin Grevioux'un yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile Underworld (Karanlıklar Ülkesi) 2003 Birleşik Krallık-Almanya-Macaristan-ABD ortak yapımı aksiyon, fantastik, korku, macera, gerilim, Sci-Fi / Science Fiction (Bilimkurgu) filmidir.





Awakening / ( The Damning Well )

REV 22:20 / ( Puscifer )

Throwing Punches / ( Page Hamilton )

Rocket Collecting / ( Milla )

Now I Know / ( Renholder )

Bring Me the Disco King (Loner Mix) / ( David Bowie )

Optimissed / ( Skinny Puppy )

Down In the Lab / ( Renholder )

Judith (Renholder Mix) / ( A Perfect Circle )

Suicide Note / ( Johnette Napolitano )

Baby's First Coffin / ( The Dillinger Escape Plan )

Hover (Quiet Mix) / ( Trust Company )

Falling Through the Sky / ( Renholder )

Weak and Powerless (Tilling My Grave Mix) / ( A Perfect Circle )

Worms of the Earth / ( Finch )





From a Shell / ( Lisa Germano )

Death Dealers Decent / ( Renholder )

On the Lash / ( The Icarus Line )

All of This Past / ( Sarah Bettens )







Original Score





Introduction / ( Paul Haslinger )

The End of an Era (Opening) / ( Paul Haslinger )

Deathdealers Deploy / ( Paul Haslinger )

Darkness Deep Within / ( Paul Haslinger )

Transformation / ( Paul Haslinger )

Red Tape / ( Agent Provocateur )

Suspended Memories / ( Paul Haslinger )

The Crypt / ( Paul Haslinger )

Bloodlines / ( Paul Haslinger )

Metamorphosis / ( Paul Haslinger )

The End of an Era (Reprise) / ( Paul Haslinger )

Anger and Retribution / ( Paul Haslinger )

Corvinus / ( Paul Haslinger )

Subterrania / ( Paul Haslinger )

Fire Falling from the Sky / ( Paul Haslinger )

Miserere / ( Paul Haslinger )

The Last Stand / ( Paul Haslinger )

Eternity and a Day / ( Paul Haslinger )