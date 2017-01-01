Underworld 2003 Soundtracks
Karanlıklar Ülkesi Müzikleri
Underworld (Karanlıklar Ülkesi)
Hikayesi Len Wiseman, Kevin Grevioux ve Danny McBride'a ait olan ve yine Danny McBride'ın yazdığı, Len Wiseman'ın yönettiği, başrollerinde; Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman, Bill Nighy, Michael Sheen, Shane Brolly, Sophia Myles, Zita Görög ve Kevin Grevioux'un yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile Underworld (Karanlıklar Ülkesi) 2003 Birleşik Krallık-Almanya-Macaristan-ABD ortak yapımı aksiyon, fantastik, korku, macera, gerilim, Sci-Fi / Science Fiction (Bilimkurgu) filmidir.
Underworld Music by
Paul Haslinger
Underworld Soundtracks (Karanlıklar Ülkesi Müzikleri)
Music from the Motion Picture
Awakening / ( The Damning Well )
REV 22:20 / ( Puscifer )
Throwing Punches / ( Page Hamilton )
Rocket Collecting / ( Milla )
Now I Know / ( Renholder )
Bring Me the Disco King (Loner Mix) / ( David Bowie )
Optimissed / ( Skinny Puppy )
Down In the Lab / ( Renholder )
Judith (Renholder Mix) / ( A Perfect Circle )
Suicide Note / ( Johnette Napolitano )
Baby's First Coffin / ( The Dillinger Escape Plan )
Hover (Quiet Mix) / ( Trust Company )
Falling Through the Sky / ( Renholder )
Weak and Powerless (Tilling My Grave Mix) / ( A Perfect Circle )
Worms of the Earth / ( Finch )
From a Shell / ( Lisa Germano )
Death Dealers Decent / ( Renholder )
On the Lash / ( The Icarus Line )
All of This Past / ( Sarah Bettens )
Introduction / ( Paul Haslinger )
The End of an Era (Opening) / ( Paul Haslinger )
Deathdealers Deploy / ( Paul Haslinger )
Darkness Deep Within / ( Paul Haslinger )
Transformation / ( Paul Haslinger )
Red Tape / ( Agent Provocateur )
Suspended Memories / ( Paul Haslinger )
The Crypt / ( Paul Haslinger )
Bloodlines / ( Paul Haslinger )
Metamorphosis / ( Paul Haslinger )
The End of an Era (Reprise) / ( Paul Haslinger )
Anger and Retribution / ( Paul Haslinger )
Corvinus / ( Paul Haslinger )
Subterrania / ( Paul Haslinger )
Fire Falling from the Sky / ( Paul Haslinger )
Miserere / ( Paul Haslinger )
The Last Stand / ( Paul Haslinger )
Eternity and a Day / ( Paul Haslinger )
Keep Watch Over the Night (Bonus Track) / ( Paul Haslinger )
