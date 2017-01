Made of Stone (Renholdër Remix) / ( Evanescence )

Blackout (Renholdër Remix) / ( LINKIN PARK )

Apart (Renholdër Remix) / ( The Cure )

Killer & a Queen / ( Stella Katsoudas & Geno Lenardo )

Watch Yourself (Renholdër Remix) / ( Ministry )

Trip the Darkness (Ben Weinman Remix) / ( Lacuna Coil )

Young Blood (Renholdër Remix) / ( The Naked and Famous )

It Rapes All In Its Path / ( Black Light Burns )

The Posthumous Letter / ( William Control )

How'm I Supposed to Die / ( Civil Twilight )

Consolation Prize / ( & SONS )

Liar (Revenant Mix By 8MM) / ( 8mm )

You Won't See the Light / ( Ryan T. Hope & Geno Lenardo )

Bottle of Pain / ( Combichrist )

Intruder / ( Collide )

Exit Wounds (Justin Lassen Remix) [feat. Silent Fury] / ( Justin Lassen )







Underworld: Awakening Soundtracks



Original Motion Picture Score





The Purge / ( Paul Haslinger )

Underworld: Awakening Main Titles / ( Paul Haslinger )

Raiding the Army Surplus Store / ( Paul Haslinger )

Non-Human Aggressor / ( Paul Haslinger )

I Was Subject 2 / ( Paul Haslinger )

Arriving At the Coven / ( Paul Haslinger )

I've Never Seen a Child Like This / ( Paul Haslinger )

This Is Not One of Us / ( Paul Haslinger )

I Know Exactly What You Are / ( Paul Haslinger )

If You Knew Him As I Did / ( Paul Haslinger )

Prepare the Armory / ( Paul Haslinger )

The Uber-Lycan / ( Paul Haslinger )

Reanimation / ( Paul Haslinger )

Then Came the Purge / ( Paul Haslinger )

Selene Returns to Antigen / ( Paul Haslinger )

Find Her and Destroy Her / ( Paul Haslinger )

The Lycan Van Escape / ( Paul Haslinger )

I Heal Instantly / ( Paul Haslinger )

You Came Back / ( Paul Haslinger )

Reclaiming the World / ( Paul Haslinger )

The Melancholy of Resistance / ( Paul Haslinger )

A New Dawn / ( Paul Haslinger )

Corner (Justin Lassen Remix) / ( Blue Stahli )

Under Your Skin (Deadbeat Remix) / ( Aesthetic Perfection )

Sunrise / ( Angelspit )