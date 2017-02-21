2017 Oscar Favorite Ödülleri

Oscar Favorite, bu yıl dördüncüsü düzenlenen Oscar Favorite Ödülleri için geçtiğimiz yıllarda olduğu gibi yine aday duyurusu yapmamıştır.

Oscar Favorite Ödülleri Kategoriler (Oscar Favorite Awards Categories)

Oscar Favorite Ödülleri Kazananlar (Oscar Favorite Awards Winners)

89. Oscar Akademi Ödülleri Adayları (Nominees for the 89th Oscar Academy Awards)



Oscar Favorite Best Picture Award-Oscar Nominees-La La Land



Oscar Favorite Best Picture Award-La La Land

En İyi Yönetmen (Best Director)

Oscar Favorite Best Director Award-Damien Chazelle-La La Land

Oscar Favorite Best Picture Award-Oscar Nominees-La La Land





Oscar Favorite Best Actor Award-Casey Affleck-Manchester by the Sea





Oscar Favorite Best Actress Award-Emma Stone-La La Land





Oscar Favorite Best Supporting Actor Award-Michael Shannon-Nocturnal Animals





Oscar Favorite Best Supporting Actress Award-Viola Davis-Fences





Oscar Favorite Best Foreign Language Film Award-Martin Zandvliet-Land of Mine





Oscar Favorite Best Cinematography Award-Linus Sandgren-La La Land





Oscar Favorite Best Film Editing Award-Tom Cross-La La Land





Oscar Favorite Best Visual Effects Award-Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, Dan Lemmon-The Jungle Book





Oscar Favorite Best Production Design Award-David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco-La La Land





Oscar Favorite Best Animated Feature Film Award-Byron Howard, Rich Moore, Clark Spencer-Zootopia





Oscar Favorite Best Short Film Animated Award-Alan Barillaro-Piper





Oscar Favorite Best Short Film Live Action Award-Selim Azzazi-Enemies within / Ennemis intérieurs





Oscar Favorite Best Makeup and Hairstyling Award-Joel Harlow, Richard Alonzo-Star Trek: Beyond





Oscar Favorite Best Costume Design Award-Mary Zophres-La La Land





Oscar Favorite Best Sound Editing Award-John Gilbert-Hacksaw Ridge





Oscar Favorite Best Sound Mixing Award-Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee, Steven Morrow-La La Land





Oscar Favorite Best Music Original Song Award-City of Stars-La La Land





Oscar Favorite Best Music Original Score Award-Justin Hurwitz-La La Land





Oscar Favorite Best Original Screenplay Award-Kenneth Lonergan-Manchester by the Sea





Oscar Favorite Best Adapted Screenplay Award-August Wilson-Fences





Oscar Favorite Best Writing Adapted Screenplay Award-August Wilson-Fences



Uluslararası (International)









Oscar Favorite Best Picture of the Year-International Award-Gold

Oscar Favorite Best Picture Award-International-Stephen Gaghan-Gold





Oscar Favorite Award for Rising Star of the Year-Galatéa Bellugi





Oscar Favorite Rising Star Award-Galatea Bellugi



Oscar Favorite Award for Best Original Song of the Year-Charlotte-The Best Thing-Soulwax-Belgica





Oscar Favorite Best Original Song Award-Charlotte-The Best Thing-Soulwax-Belgica

Oscar Favorite Best Awkward YouTube Channel of the Year



Oscar Favorite Best Awkward YouTube Channel Award-Freddy Fairhair-freddyfairhair

