All About Oscar / Oscar'a Dair Her Şey
2017 Oscar Favorite Ödülleri

2017 Oscar Favorite Awards


Oscar Favorite Awards

Sinema dünyasının en prestijli ödülleri olan Oscar Akademi Ödülleri'nin sahiplerini bulmasına sadece iki gün kaldı. Oscar Favorite, geçtiğimiz yıllarda Oscar Ödülleri'nden önce kendi belirlemiş olduğu Oscar Favorilerini açıklamış; 2014 Oscar Favorite Ödülleri, 2015 Oscar Favorite Ödülleri ve 2016 Oscar Favorite Ödülleri'ni dağıtmıştı.

2017 Oscar Favorite Awards-2017 Oscar Favorite Ödülleri

Oscar Favorite, bu yıl dördüncüsü düzenlenen Oscar Favorite Ödülleri için geçtiğimiz yıllarda olduğu gibi yine aday duyurusu yapmamıştır.

Only 2 days left to the most prestigious film rewards, the Oscars. Oscar Favorite had announced its own Oscar favorites in the previous years before the Oscars, and handed out 2014, 2015 and 2016 Oscar Favorite Awards. Just as the previous years, Oscar Favorite didn't make a nominee announcement this year too for the 4th Oscar Favorite Awards.

Oscar Favorite Ödülleri Kategoriler (Oscar Favorite Awards Categories)


1-Meziyet Kategorileri-Sinema (Merits Categories-Motion Picture)
Oscar Adayları (Oscar Nominees)
Uluslararası (International)
2-Özel Kategoriler (Special Categories)

Oscar Favorite Ödülleri Kazananlar (Oscar Favorite Awards Winners)


1-Meziyet Kategorileri-Sinema (Merits Categories-Motion Picture)

  • 89. Oscar Akademi Ödülleri Adayları (Nominees for the 89th Oscar Academy Awards)

En İyi Film (Best Picture)

Oscar Favorite Best Picture Award-Oscar Nominees-La La Land

Oscar Favorite Best Picture Award-La La Land

En İyi Yönetmen (Best Director)

Oscar Favorite Best Director Award-Damien Chazelle-La La Land

Oscar Favorite Best Director Award-Damien Chazelle-La La Land

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Best Actor in a Leading Role)

Oscar Favorite Best Actor Award-Casey Affleck-Manchester by the Sea

Oscar Favorite Best Actor Award-Casey Affleck-Manchester by the Sea

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Best Actress in a Leading Role)

Oscar Favorite Best Actress Award-Emma Stone-La La Land

Oscar Favorite Best Actress Award-Emma Stone-La La Land

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Best Actor in a Supporting Role)

Oscar Favorite Best Supporting Actor Award-Michael Shannon-Nocturnal Animals

Oscar Favorite Best Actor in a Supporting Role Award-Michael Shannon-Nocturnal Animals

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Best Actress in a Supporting Role)

Oscar Favorite Best Supporting Actress Award-Viola Davis-Fences

Oscar Favorite Best Actress in a Supporting Role Award-Viola Davis-Fences

En İyi Yabancı Film (Best Foreign Language Film)

Oscar Favorite Best Foreign Language Film Award-Martin Zandvliet-Land of Mine

Oscar Favorite Best Foreign Language Film Award-Land of Mine

En İyi Sinematografi (Best Cinematography)

Oscar Favorite Best Cinematography Award-Linus Sandgren-La La Land

Oscar Favorite Best Cinematography Award-Linus Sandgren-La La Land

En İyi Kurgu (Best Film Editing)

Oscar Favorite Best Film Editing Award-Tom Cross-La La Land

Oscar Favorite Best Film Editing Award-Tom Cross-La La Land

En İyi Görsel Efekt (Best Visual Effects)

Oscar Favorite Best Visual Effects Award-Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, Dan Lemmon-The Jungle Book

Oscar Favorite Best Visual Effects Award-The Jungle Book

En İyi Sanat Yönetmeni-En İyi Yapım Tasarımı (Best Production Design)

Oscar Favorite Best Production Design Award-David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco-La La Land

Oscar Favorite Best Production Design Award-David Wasco-Sandy Reynolds-Wasco-La La Land

En İyi Animasyon (Best Animated Feature Film)

Oscar Favorite Best Animated Feature Film Award-Byron Howard, Rich Moore, Clark Spencer-Zootopia

Oscar Favorite Best Animated Feature Film Award-Zootopia

En İyi Kısa Animasyon (Best Short Film Animated)

Oscar Favorite Best Short Film Animated Award-Alan Barillaro-Piper

Oscar Favorite Best Short Film Animated Award-Piper

En İyi Kısa Film (Best Short Film Live Action)

Oscar Favorite Best Short Film Live Action Award-Selim Azzazi-Enemies within / Ennemis intérieurs

Oscar Favorite Best Short Film Live Action Award-Enemies within

En İyi Makyaj ve Saç (Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling)

Oscar Favorite Best Makeup and Hairstyling Award-Joel Harlow, Richard Alonzo-Star Trek: Beyond

Oscar Favorite Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling Award-Joel Harlow-Richard Alonzo-Star Trek: Beyond

En İyi Kostüm (Best Costume Design)

Oscar Favorite Best Costume Design Award-Mary Zophres-La La Land

Oscar Favorite Best Costume Design Award-Mary Zophres-La La Land

En İyi Ses Kurgusu (Best Sound Editing)

Oscar Favorite Best Sound Editing Award-John Gilbert-Hacksaw Ridge

Oscar Favorite Best Sound Editing Award-John Gilbert-Hacksaw Ridge

En İyi Ses Miksajı (Best Sound Mixing)

Oscar Favorite Best Sound Mixing Award-Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee, Steven Morrow-La La Land

Oscar Favorite Best Sound Mixing Award-Andy Nelson-Ai-Ling Lee-Steven Morrow-La La Land

En İyi Orijinal Şarkı (Best Music Original Song)

Oscar Favorite Best Music Original Song Award-City of Stars-La La Land

Oscar Favorite Best Music Original Song Award-City of Stars-La La Land

En İyi Film Müziği (Best Music Original Score)

Oscar Favorite Best Music Original Score Award-Justin Hurwitz-La La Land

Oscar Favorite Best Music Original Score Award-Justin Hurwitz-La La Land

En İyi Özgün Senaryo (Best Writing Original Screenplay)

Oscar Favorite Best Original Screenplay Award-Kenneth Lonergan-Manchester by the Sea

Oscar Favorite Best Writing Original Screenplay Award-Kenneth Lonergan-Manchester by the Sea

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo (Best Writing Adapted Screenplay)

Oscar Favorite Best Adapted Screenplay Award-August Wilson-Fences

Oscar Favorite Best Writing Adapted Screenplay Award-August Wilson-Fences

  • Uluslararası (International)

Yılın En İyi Filmi (Best Picture of the Year)

Oscar Favorite Best Picture Award-International-Stephen Gaghan-Gold

Oscar Favorite Best Picture of the Year-International Award-Gold

2-Özel Kategoriler (Special Categories)

Oscar Favorite Award for Rising Star of the Year-Galatéa Bellugi

Oscar Favorite Rising Star Award-Galatea Bellugi

Oscar Favorite Award for Best Original Song of the Year-Charlotte-The Best Thing-Soulwax-Belgica

Oscar Favorite Best Original Song Award-Charlotte-The Best Thing-Soulwax-Belgica

Oscar Favorite Best Awkward YouTube Channel of the Year

Oscar Favorite Best Awkward YouTube Channel Award-Freddy Fairhair-freddyfairhair

#OscarFavoriteAwards
#OscarFavoriteÖdülleri
#OscarFavorite
#OFA

