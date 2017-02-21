2017 Oscar Favorite Ödülleri
2017 Oscar Favorite Awards
Sinema dünyasının en prestijli ödülleri olan Oscar Akademi Ödülleri'nin sahiplerini bulmasına sadece iki gün kaldı. Oscar Favorite, geçtiğimiz yıllarda Oscar Ödülleri'nden önce kendi belirlemiş olduğu Oscar Favorilerini açıklamış; 2014 Oscar Favorite Ödülleri, 2015 Oscar Favorite Ödülleri ve 2016 Oscar Favorite Ödülleri'ni dağıtmıştı.
Oscar Favorite, bu yıl dördüncüsü düzenlenen Oscar Favorite Ödülleri için geçtiğimiz yıllarda olduğu gibi yine aday duyurusu yapmamıştır.
Only 2 days left to the most prestigious film rewards, the Oscars. Oscar Favorite had announced its own Oscar favorites in the previous years before the Oscars, and handed out 2014, 2015 and 2016 Oscar Favorite Awards. Just as the previous years, Oscar Favorite didn't make a nominee announcement this year too for the 4th Oscar Favorite Awards.
1-Meziyet Kategorileri-Sinema (Merits Categories-Motion Picture)
1-Meziyet Kategorileri-Sinema (Merits Categories-Motion Picture)
En İyi Film (Best Picture)
Oscar Favorite Best Picture Award-Oscar Nominees-La La Land
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Best Actor in a Leading Role)
En İyi Kostüm (Best Costume Design)
Yılın En İyi Filmi (Best Picture of the Year)
Oscar Favorite Best Awkward YouTube Channel of the Year
En İyi Film (Best Picture)
Oscar Favorite Best Picture Award-Oscar Nominees-La La Land
En İyi Yönetmen (Best Director)
Oscar Favorite Best Director Award-Damien Chazelle-La La Land
Oscar Favorite Best Actor Award-Casey Affleck-Manchester by the Sea
Oscar Favorite Best Actress Award-Emma Stone-La La Land
Oscar Favorite Best Supporting Actor Award-Michael Shannon-Nocturnal Animals
Oscar Favorite Best Supporting Actress Award-Viola Davis-Fences
Oscar Favorite Best Foreign Language Film Award-Martin Zandvliet-Land of Mine
Oscar Favorite Best Cinematography Award-Linus Sandgren-La La Land
Oscar Favorite Best Film Editing Award-Tom Cross-La La Land
Oscar Favorite Best Visual Effects Award-Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, Dan Lemmon-The Jungle Book
Oscar Favorite Best Production Design Award-David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco-La La Land
Oscar Favorite Best Animated Feature Film Award-Byron Howard, Rich Moore, Clark Spencer-Zootopia
Oscar Favorite Best Short Film Animated Award-Alan Barillaro-Piper
Oscar Favorite Best Short Film Live Action Award-Selim Azzazi-Enemies within / Ennemis intérieurs
Oscar Favorite Best Makeup and Hairstyling Award-Joel Harlow, Richard Alonzo-Star Trek: Beyond
Oscar Favorite Best Costume Design Award-Mary Zophres-La La Land
Oscar Favorite Best Sound Editing Award-John Gilbert-Hacksaw Ridge
Oscar Favorite Best Sound Mixing Award-Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee, Steven Morrow-La La Land
Oscar Favorite Best Music Original Song Award-City of Stars-La La Land
Oscar Favorite Best Music Original Score Award-Justin Hurwitz-La La Land
Oscar Favorite Best Original Screenplay Award-Kenneth Lonergan-Manchester by the Sea
Oscar Favorite Best Adapted Screenplay Award-August Wilson-Fences
- Uluslararası (International)
Yılın En İyi Filmi (Best Picture of the Year)
Oscar Favorite Award for Rising Star of the Year-Galatéa Bellugi
Oscar Favorite Award for Best Original Song of the Year-Charlotte-The Best Thing-Soulwax-Belgica
Oscar Favorite Best Awkward YouTube Channel of the Year
