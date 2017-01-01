Gold 2016 Soundtracks

Altın Müzikleri





Gold Soundtracks-Altın Müzikleri



Gold (Altın)

Pattrick Massett ve John Zinman'ın birlikte yazdıkları, Stephen Gaghan'ın yönettiği başrollerinde; Matthew McConaughey, Bryce Dallas Howard, Edgar Ramírez, Toby Kebbell, Corey Stoll, Stacy Keach ve Bruce Greenwood'un yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile Gold (Altın) 2016 Amerikan yapımı dram, macera, gerilim filmidir.





Gold



Gold Music by





Daniel Pemberton





Gold Soundtracks (Altın Müzikleri)





Gold Soundtracks



Songs from the film





Gold / ( Iggy Pop )



Gold Soundtracks-Iggy Pop-Gold





Ron Klaus Wrecked His House / ( Big Dipper )

This Must Be The Place (Naïve Melody) / ( Kishi Bashi )

Spill The Wine / ( Isley Brothers )

I Want To See The Bright Lights Tonight / ( Richard and Linda Thompson )

Rip It Up / ( Orange Juice )





Temptation / ( New Order )



Hey / ( Pixies ) Atmosphere / ( Joy Division )



1880 Or So / ( Television )



Gold Soundtracks



Original Score





I Dream of Gold / ( Daniel Pemberton )

Economy, Turned / ( Daniel Pemberton )

The Ring of Fire I - The Prospector / ( Daniel Pemberton )

At the Sound of the Bell / ( Daniel Pemberton )

Upstream, Daya Kensana / ( Daniel Pemberton )

Minecraft / ( Daniel Pemberton )

Indo / ( Daniel Pemberton )

Vintage Visa / ( Daniel Pemberton )

Dream House / ( Daniel Pemberton )

The New York Jungle / ( Daniel Pemberton )

Hey, It's Me / ( Daniel Pemberton )

Sickness / ( Daniel Pemberton )

You've Never Felt It / ( Daniel Pemberton )

The Golden Pickaxe / ( Daniel Pemberton )

The Ring of Fire II - The Partner / ( Daniel Pemberton )

This is the F.B.I. / ( Daniel Pemberton )

It's Gone / ( Daniel Pemberton )

Taped Questioning / ( Daniel Pemberton )

The Disappearance of Michael Acosta / ( Daniel Pemberton )

The Ring of Fire III - The Reveal / ( Daniel Pemberton )

Blue Skies / ( Daniel Pemberton )

Keep Digging (Gold) / ( Daniel Pemberton )



