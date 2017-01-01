Split 2016 Soundtracks

M. Night Shyamalan'ın yazıp yönettiği, başrollerinde; James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Betty Buckley, Jessica Sula ve Haley Lu Richardson'ın yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile Split (Parçalanmış) 2016 Amerikan yapımı gerilim, korku filmidir.





Opening / ( West Dylan Thordson )

What's Wrong With Barry? / ( West Dylan Thordson )

Dr. Fletcher in Philadelphia / ( West Dylan Thordson )

A Way Out / ( West Dylan Thordson )

Dr. Fletcher and the World / ( West Dylan Thordson )

What Are You Up To, Dennis? / ( West Dylan Thordson )

Casey Tells the Truth / ( West Dylan Thordson )

Somebody Save Us / ( West Dylan Thordson )

Last Rives / ( West Dylan Thordson )

I Know You Want To Tell Me Something / ( West Dylan Thordson )

There Are Things That Are Hard To Believe / ( West Dylan Thordson )

I'm Really Sad You Feel This Way / ( West Dylan Thordson )

Arrival / ( West Dylan Thordson )

Meeting the Others / ( West Dylan Thordson )

The Beast Is On the Move / ( West Dylan Thordson )

Dr. Fletcher's Death / ( West Dylan Thordson )

Casey Meets the Beast / ( West Dylan Thordson )

Kevin Wendell Crumb / ( West Dylan Thordson )

The Standoff / ( West Dylan Thordson )

The Rise of the Beast / ( West Dylan Thordson )

Rejoice / ( West Dylan Thordson )

The Beast (Bonus Track) / ( West Dylan Thordson )







