The Lego Batman Movie 2017 Soundtracks

Lego Batman Filmi Müzikleri





The Lego Batman Movie Soundtracks-Lego Batman Filmi Müzikleri



The Lego Batman Movie (Lego Batman Filmi)





The Lego Batman Movie

The Lego Batman Movie

The Lego Batman Movie



The Lego Batman Movie Music by





Lorne Balfe





The Lego Batman Movie Soundtracks (Lego Batman Filmi Müzikleri)





The Lego Batman Movie Soundtracks



Who's the (Bat)Man / ( Patrick Stump )





/ (

Forever / ( DNCE )

(I Just) Died In Your Arms / ( Cutting Crew )





/ (

Invincible / ( Kirsten Arian )





/ (

One / ( Harry Nilsson )





/ (

Heroes (We Could Be) [feat. Tove Lo] [Hard Rock Sofa and Skidka Remix] / ( Alesso )

Man In the Mirror / ( Alex Aiono )





/ (

Friends Are Family (feat. Will Arnett & Jeff Lewis) / ( Oh, Hush! )





/ (

I Found You / ( Fraser Murray )





/ (

Forever (Tranter Version) / ( Justin Tranter )

Man In the Mirror / ( Richard Cheese & Lounge Against the Machine )

Everything Is Awesome / ( Richard Cheese & Lounge Against the Machine )

Black / ( Lorne Balfe )

Your Greatest Enemy / ( Lorne Balfe )

The Arrival of Robin / ( Lorne Balfe )

Joker Crashes the Party / ( Lorne Balfe )

No Sealt Belts Required / ( Lorne Balfe )

To Cage the Joker / ( Lorne Balfe )

The Phantom Zone / ( Lorne Balfe )

Open for Business / ( Lorne Balfe )

Chaos in Gotham / ( Lorne Balfe )





Lava Attack / ( Lorne Balfe )

For Your Own Good / ( Lorne Balfe )

Joker Manor / ( Lorne Balfe )

Batman's in the Zone / ( Lorne Balfe )

The Babs Signal / ( Lorne Balfe )

Battle Royale / ( Lorne Balfe )





A Long Farewell / ( Lorne Balfe )



/ (/ (/ (/ (/ (/ (/ (/ (/ (/ (/ (/ (/ (/ (/ (/ (/ (/ (/ (

ve'un senaristliğini birlikte yaptıkları,'ın yönettiği, seslendirme kadrosunda;vegibi yıldız isimlerin yer aldığı birbirinden güzelile) 2017 Danimarka-ABD ortak yapımı aile, aksiyon, komedi, fantastik, macera tarzında animasyon filmidir.