The Lego Batman Movie 2017 Soundtracks
Lego Batman Filmi Müzikleri
The Lego Batman Movie (Lego Batman Filmi)
Seth Grahame-Smith, Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Jared Stern ve John Whittington'un senaristliğini birlikte yaptıkları, Chris McKay'ın yönettiği, seslendirme kadrosunda; Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Zach Galifianakis, Ralph Fiennes, Mariah Carey, Jenny Slate, Billy Dee Williams, Hector Elizondo, Riki Lindhome, Jonah Hill, Zoë Kravitz ve Channing Tatum gibi yıldız isimlerin yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile The Lego Batman Movie (Lego Batman Filmi) 2017 Danimarka-ABD ortak yapımı aile, aksiyon, komedi, fantastik, macera tarzında animasyon filmidir.
The Lego Batman Movie Music by
Lorne Balfe
The Lego Batman Movie Soundtracks (Lego Batman Filmi Müzikleri)
Who's the (Bat)Man / ( Patrick Stump )
Forever / ( DNCE )
(I Just) Died In Your Arms / ( Cutting Crew )
Invincible / ( Kirsten Arian )
One / ( Harry Nilsson )
Heroes (We Could Be) [feat. Tove Lo] [Hard Rock Sofa and Skidka Remix] / ( Alesso )
Man In the Mirror / ( Alex Aiono )
Friends Are Family (feat. Will Arnett & Jeff Lewis) / ( Oh, Hush! )
I Found You / ( Fraser Murray )
Forever (Tranter Version) / ( Justin Tranter )
Man In the Mirror / ( Richard Cheese & Lounge Against the Machine )
Everything Is Awesome / ( Richard Cheese & Lounge Against the Machine )
Black / ( Lorne Balfe )
Your Greatest Enemy / ( Lorne Balfe )
The Arrival of Robin / ( Lorne Balfe )
Joker Crashes the Party / ( Lorne Balfe )
No Sealt Belts Required / ( Lorne Balfe )
To Cage the Joker / ( Lorne Balfe )
The Phantom Zone / ( Lorne Balfe )
Open for Business / ( Lorne Balfe )
Chaos in Gotham / ( Lorne Balfe )
Lava Attack / ( Lorne Balfe )
For Your Own Good / ( Lorne Balfe )
Joker Manor / ( Lorne Balfe )
Batman's in the Zone / ( Lorne Balfe )
The Babs Signal / ( Lorne Balfe )
Battle Royale / ( Lorne Balfe )
A Long Farewell / ( Lorne Balfe )
Man In the Mirror / ( Richard Cheese & Lounge Against the Machine )
Everything Is Awesome / ( Richard Cheese & Lounge Against the Machine )
Black / ( Lorne Balfe )
Your Greatest Enemy / ( Lorne Balfe )
The Arrival of Robin / ( Lorne Balfe )
Joker Crashes the Party / ( Lorne Balfe )
No Sealt Belts Required / ( Lorne Balfe )
To Cage the Joker / ( Lorne Balfe )
The Phantom Zone / ( Lorne Balfe )
Open for Business / ( Lorne Balfe )
Chaos in Gotham / ( Lorne Balfe )
For Your Own Good / ( Lorne Balfe )
Joker Manor / ( Lorne Balfe )
Batman's in the Zone / ( Lorne Balfe )
The Babs Signal / ( Lorne Balfe )
Battle Royale / ( Lorne Balfe )
0 yorum: