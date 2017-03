Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench Soundtracks

Damien Chazelle'nin yazıp yönettiği, başrollerinde; Jason Palmer, Desiree Garcia ve Sandha Khin'in yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile ''Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench'' 2016 Amerikan yapımı dram, müzikal filmidir.





Justin Hurwitz





Overture / ( Justin Hurwitz )

Cincinnati / ( Justin Hurwitz )





New Apartment / ( Justin Hurwitz )

Love in the Fall / ( Justin Hurwitz )

Boston / ( Justin Hurwitz )

It Happened at Dawn / ( Justin Hurwitz )





Keith / ( Justin Hurwitz )

Haircut / ( Justin Hurwitz )

New York / ( Justin Hurwitz )

Je savais pas / ( Justin Hurwitz )





Boy in the Park / ( Justin Hurwitz )

Cincinnati Waltz / ( Justin Hurwitz )

Theme End Credits / ( Justin Hurwitz )