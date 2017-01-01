Rock Dog 2016 Soundtracks

Rock Dog-Süper Yetenek Müzikleri





Rock Dog Soundtracks-Rock Dog Müzikleri-Süper Yetenek Müzikleri



Rock Dog (Süper Yetenek)

Hikayesi Ash Brannon ve Zheng Jun'a ait olan ve yine Ash Brannon'un yazıp yönettiği, seslendirme kadrosunda; J.K. Simmons, Luke Wilson, Eddie Izzard, Lewis Black, Kenan Thompson, Mae Whitman, Jorge Garcia, Matt Dillon ve Sam Elliot gibi yıldız isimlerin yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile Rock Dog (Süper Yetenek) 2016 Çin-ABD ortak yapımı aile, komedi tarzında animasyon filmidir.





Rock Dog

Rock Dog



Özellikle Glorious ağır favorimdir ;)





Rock Dog Music by





Rolfe Kent





Rock Dog Soundtracks (Rock Dog Müzikleri-Süper Yetenek Müzikleri)





Rock Dog Soundtracks



Opening Title / ( Rolfe Kent )

An Old Friend / ( Rolfe Kent )

Bodi's Village / ( Rolfe Kent )

Changing the Guard / ( Rolfe Kent )

Bodi's Bad Aim / ( Rolfe Kent )

Mending the Dramyan / ( Rolfe Kent )

A Mastif in Wolf's Clothing / ( Rolfe Kent )

Khampa Scares Bodi and the Whole Village Panics / ( Rolfe Kent )

The Yak's Ticket / ( Rolfe Kent )

Bodi's Ticket Out / ( Rolfe Kent )

Leaving Snow Mountain / ( Rolfe Kent )

Bus Ride & Near Escape / ( Rolfe Kent )

First Time in the Big City / ( Rolfe Kent )

Learning of, and Encountering, the Amazing Skattergood / ( Rolfe Kent )

At the Fight Club / ( Rolfe Kent )

Angus Runs from Fans / ( Rolfe Kent )

Wolves - Scary but Incompetent / ( Rolfe Kent )

The Library of Awesomeness / ( Rolfe Kent )

The Injustice of Skattergood / ( Rolfe Kent )

The Wolves Trap Bodi / ( Rolfe Kent )

Investigating the Mysterious Disappearance of Bodi / ( Rolfe Kent )

Escaping the Griz / ( Rolfe Kent )

Wolves at Snow Mountain / ( Rolfe Kent )

The Wolves Chase Bodi Through the Village / ( Rolfe Kent )

Bodi Finds the Fire / ( Rolfe Kent & Adam Friedman )

A Father's Hug / ( Rolfe Kent )

Glorious / ( Adam Friedman )











