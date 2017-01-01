The Jungle Book 2016 Soundtracks
Orman Çocuğu Müzikleri
The Jungle Book (Orman Çocuğu)
İngiliz gazeteci, şair, roman ve hikaye yazarı Joseph Rudyard Kipling'in 1894 yılında yazdığı aynı adlı kitabından beyazperdeye uyarlanan, Justin Marks'ın senaristliğini yaptığı, Jon Favreau'nun yönettiği, seslendirme kadrosunda: Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley, Idris Elba, Lupita Nyong'o, Scarlett Johansson, Giancarlo Esposito, Christopher Walken ve Neel Sethi'nin yer aldığı The Jungle Book (Orman Çocuğu) 2016 Birleşik Krallık-ABD ortak yapımı aile, dram, fantastik, macera filmidir.
The Jungle Book Music by
John Debney
The Jungle Book Soundtracks (Orman Çocuğu Müzikleri)
The Bare Necessities / ( Dr. John & The Nite Trippers )
Trust in Me / ( Scarlett Johansson )
Main Titles - Jungle Run / ( John Debney )
Wolves - Law of the Jungle / ( John Debney )
Water Truce / ( John Debney )
The Rains Return / ( John Debney )
Mowgli's Leaving - Elephant Theme / ( John Debney )
Shere Khan Attacks - Stampede / ( John Debney )
Kaa - Baloo to the Rescue / ( John Debney )
Honeycomb Climb / ( John Debney )
The Man Village / ( John Debney )
Mowgli and the Pit / ( John Debney )
Monkeys Kidnap Mowgli / ( John Debney )
Arrival At King Louie's Temple / ( John Debney )
Cold Lair Chase / ( John Debney )
The Red Flower / ( John Debney )
To the River / ( John Debney )
Shere Khan's War Theme / ( John Debney )
Shere Khan and the Fire / ( John Debney )
Elephant Waterfall / ( John Debney )
Mowgli Wins the Race / ( John Debney )
The Jungle Book Closes / ( John Debney )
I Wan'na Be Like You (2016) / ( Christopher Walken )
The Bare Necessities / ( Bill Murray & Kermit Ruffins )
Trust in Me / ( Scarlett Johansson )
|The Jungle Book
