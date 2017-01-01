The Legend of Tarzan 2016 Soundtracks

Tarzan Efsanesi Müzikleri





The Legend of Tarzan Soundtracks-Tarzan Efsanesi Müzikleri



The Legend of Tarzan (Tarzan Efsanesi)

Dünyadaki en çok bilinen edebi karakterlerden birisi olan ''Tarzan'' ABD'li yazar, Edgar Rice Burroughs tarafından yaratılmış bir öykü karakteridir. Adam Cozad ve Craig Brewer'in senaristliğini birlikte yaptıkları, David Yates'in yönettiği, başrollerinde; Alexander Skarsgård, Samuel Leroy Jackson, Margot Robbie, Djimon Hounsou, Jim Broadbent ve Christoph Waltz'un yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile The Legend of Tarzan (Tarzan Efsanesi) 2016 Birleşik Krallık-Kanada-ABD ortak yapımı aksiyon, dram, macera, romantik, gerilim filmidir.





The Legend of Tarzan



Özellikle Better Love (From "The Legend of Tarzan") [Film Version] ağır favorimdir ;)





The Legend of Tarzan Music by





Rupert Gregson-Williams





The Legend of Tarzan Soundtracks (Tarzan Efsanesi Müzikleri)





The Legend of Tarzan Soundtracks



Opar / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams & Zoe Mthiyane )

Diamonds / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams )

Togetherness / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams )

Steamer and Butterfly / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams )

Orphaned / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams )

Returning Home / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams )

Campfire / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams )

Tarzan and Jane / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams )

Village Ambush / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams )

Catching the Train / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams )

Rom's Plan / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams )

Akut Fight / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams )

Elephants in the Night / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams )

Jane Escapes / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams )

Jungle Shooting / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams )

Kala's Death / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams )

Where Was Your Honor? / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams )

Boma Port / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams )

Stampede / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams )

On the Boat / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams )

The Legend of Tarzan / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams )

Better Love (From "The Legend of Tarzan") [Film Version] / ( Hozier )



