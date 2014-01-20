The Fast and the Furious 8 Soundtracks

Hızlı ve Öfkeli 8 Müzikleri





The Fast and the Furious 8 Soundtracks-The Fate of the Furious Soundtracks-Hızlı ve Öfkeli 8 Müzikleri-Öfkenin Kaderi Müzikleri



The Fast and the Furious 8 / Fast and Furious Eight / Fast 8 / Fast Eight / Furious 8 / Furious Eight / Fast & Furious 8 / The Fate of the Furious (Hızlı ve Öfkeli 8-Öfkenin Kaderi)

Chris Morgan'ın yazdığı, Felix Gary Gray'ın yönettiği, başrollerinde; Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ''Ludacris'' Bridgers, Elsa Pataky, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kurt Russell, Jason Statham, Luke Evans, Charlize Theron, Scott Eastwood Russell, Helen Mirren ve Kristofer Hivju'nun yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile The Fast and the Furious 8 / The Fate of the Furious (Hızlı ve Öfkeli 8-Öfkenin Kaderi) 2017 Amerikan yapımı aksiyon, gerilim, macera, suç filmidir.





The Fast and the Furious 8

The Fate of the Furious



The Fast and the Furious 8 Music by





Brian Tyler





The Fast and the Furious 8 Soundtracks / Fast and Furious Eight Soundtracks / Fast 8 Soundtracks / Fast Eight Soundtracks / Furious 8 Soundtracks / Furious Eight Soundtracks / Fast & Furious 8 Soundtracks / The Fate of the Furious Soundtracks (Hızlı ve Öfkeli 8 Müzikleri-Öfkenin Kaderi Müzikleri)





The Fast and the Furious 8 Soundtracks

The Fate of the Furious Soundtracks



Gang Up / ( Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa & PnB Rock )





/ (

Go Off / ( Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo & Travis Scott )





/ (

Good Life / ( G-Eazy & Kehlani )





/ (

Horses / ( PnB Rock, Kodak Black & A Boogie wit da Hoodie )





/ (

Seize the Block / ( Migos )





/ (

Murder (Remix) [feat. 21 Savage] / ( Youngboy Never Broke Again )





/ (

Speakerbox (feat. Ohana Bam & Lafa Taylor) [F8 Remix] / ( Bassnectar )





/ (

Candy Paint / ( Post Malone )





/ (

911 / ( Kevin Gates )





/ (

Mamacita (feat. Rico Nasty) / ( Lil Yachty )





/ (

Don't Get Much Better / ( Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign & Sage the Gemini )





/ (

Hey Ma (feat. Camila Cabello) [Spanish Version] / ( Pitbull & J Balvin )





/ (

La Habana (feat. El Taiger) / ( Pinto ''Wahin'' & DJ Ricky Luna )





/ (

Hey Ma (feat. Camila Cabello) / ( J Balvin & Pitbull )