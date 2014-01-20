King Arthur: Legend of the Sword Soundtracks
Hikayesi David Dobkin ve Joby Harold'a ait olan, Guy Ritchie, Joby Harold ve Lionel Wigram'ın senaristliğini birlikte yaptıkları ve yine Guy Ritchie'nin yönettiği, başrollerinde; Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Aidan Gillen, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Annabelle Wallis, Millie Brady ve David Beckham'ın yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (Kral Arthur: Kılıç Efsanesi) 2017 Birleşik Krallık-Avustralya-ABD ortak yapımı aksiyon, fantastik, macera, dram filmidir.
Daniel Pemberton
From Nothing Comes a King / ( Daniel Pemberton )
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword / ( Daniel Pemberton )
Growing Up Londinium / ( Daniel Pemberton )
Jackseye's Tale / ( Daniel Pemberton )
The Story of Mordred / ( Daniel Pemberton )
Vortigen and the Syrens / ( Daniel Pemberton )
The Legend of Excalibur / ( Daniel Pemberton )
Seasoned Oak / ( Daniel Pemberton )
The Vikings & the Barons / ( Daniel Pemberton )
The Politics & the Life / ( Daniel Pemberton & Gareth Williams )
Tower & Power / ( Daniel Pemberton )
The Born King / ( Daniel Pemberton )
Assassins Breathe / ( Daniel Pemberton )
Run Londinium / ( Daniel Pemberton )
Fireball / ( Daniel Pemberton )
Journey to the Caves / ( Daniel Pemberton )
The Wolf & the Hanged Men / ( Daniel Pemberton )
Camelot In Flames / ( Daniel Pemberton )
The Lady In the Lake / ( Daniel Pemberton )
The Darklands / ( Daniel Pemberton )
Revelation / ( Daniel Pemberton )
King Arthur: Destiny of the Sword / ( Daniel Pemberton )
The Power of Excalibur / ( Daniel Pemberton )
Knights of the Round Table / ( Daniel Pemberton )
King Arthur: The Coronation / ( Daniel Pemberton )
The Devil & the Huntsman / ( Daniel Pemberton & Sam Lee )
The Ballad of Londinium (Bonus Track) / ( Daniel Pemberton )
Riot & Flames (Bonus Track) / ( Daniel Pemberton )
Anger (Bonus Track) / ( Daniel Pemberton )
Cave Fight (Bonus Track) / ( Daniel Pemberton )
Confrontation with the Common Man (Bonus Track) / ( Daniel Pemberton )
The Devil & the Daughter (Bonus Track) / ( Daniel Pemberton )
