King Arthur: Legend of the Sword Soundtracks-Kral Arthur: Kılıç Efsanesi Müzikleri



King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (Kral Arthur: Kılıç Efsanesi)

Hikayesi David Dobkin ve Joby Harold'a ait olan, Guy Ritchie, Joby Harold ve Lionel Wigram'ın senaristliğini birlikte yaptıkları ve yine Guy Ritchie'nin yönettiği, başrollerinde; Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Aidan Gillen, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Annabelle Wallis, Millie Brady ve David Beckham'ın yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (Kral Arthur: Kılıç Efsanesi) 2017 Birleşik Krallık-Avustralya-ABD ortak yapımı aksiyon, fantastik, macera, dram filmidir.





From Nothing Comes a King / ( Daniel Pemberton )

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword / ( Daniel Pemberton )

Growing Up Londinium / ( Daniel Pemberton )







Jackseye's Tale / ( Daniel Pemberton )

The Story of Mordred / ( Daniel Pemberton )

Vortigen and the Syrens / ( Daniel Pemberton )

The Legend of Excalibur / ( Daniel Pemberton )

Seasoned Oak / ( Daniel Pemberton )

The Vikings & the Barons / ( Daniel Pemberton )

The Politics & the Life / ( Daniel Pemberton & Gareth Williams )

Tower & Power / ( Daniel Pemberton )

The Born King / ( Daniel Pemberton )

Assassins Breathe / ( Daniel Pemberton )

Run Londinium / ( Daniel Pemberton )

Fireball / ( Daniel Pemberton )

Journey to the Caves / ( Daniel Pemberton )

The Wolf & the Hanged Men / ( Daniel Pemberton )

Camelot In Flames / ( Daniel Pemberton )

The Lady In the Lake / ( Daniel Pemberton )

The Darklands / ( Daniel Pemberton )

Revelation / ( Daniel Pemberton )

King Arthur: Destiny of the Sword / ( Daniel Pemberton )

The Power of Excalibur / ( Daniel Pemberton )

Knights of the Round Table / ( Daniel Pemberton )

King Arthur: The Coronation / ( Daniel Pemberton )

The Devil & the Huntsman / ( Daniel Pemberton & Sam Lee )







The Ballad of Londinium (Bonus Track) / ( Daniel Pemberton )

Riot & Flames (Bonus Track) / ( Daniel Pemberton )

Anger (Bonus Track) / ( Daniel Pemberton )

Cave Fight (Bonus Track) / ( Daniel Pemberton )