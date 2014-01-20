All About Oscar / Oscar'a Dair Her Şey
e-mail: DeaconALP@gmail.com

Loving 2016 Soundtracks

Loving Müzikleri


loving soundtracks-loving muzikleri
Loving Soundtracks-Loving Müzikleri

Loving

Jeff Nichols'un yazıp yönettiği, başrollerinde; Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga, Marton Csokas, Nick Kroll, Jon Bass, Michael Shannon, Terri Abney, Alano Miller, Sharon Blackwood, Christopher Mann ve Winter-Lee Holland'ın yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile ''Loving'' 2016 Birleşik Krallık-ABD ortak yapımı biyografi, romantik, dram filmidir.

loving
Loving

Loving Music by

David Wingo

Loving Soundtracks (Loving Müzikleri)


loving soundtracks
Loving Soundtracks

Proposal / ( David Wingo )


Arrest / ( David Wingo )


Sheriff / ( David Wingo )


Time Passing / ( David Wingo )


Leaving Jail / ( David Wingo )


Leaving Home / ( David Wingo )


D.C. / ( David Wingo )


Hand Off / ( David Wingo )


Call the Lawyer / ( David Wingo )


The Letter / ( David Wingo )


Phone Call / ( David Wingo )


Bernard Cohen / ( David Wingo )


Baseball Game / ( David Wingo )


Leaving D.C. / ( David Wingo )


Farmhouse / ( David Wingo )


Bernie and Phil / ( David Wingo )


Brick / ( David Wingo )


The Decision / ( David Wingo )


Home / ( David Wingo )


Loving / ( Ben Nichols )


loving
Loving

Etiketler: , , , , , , , ,

0 yorum:

Kaydol: Kayıt Yorumları (Atom)