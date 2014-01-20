Loving 2016 Soundtracks
Jeff Nichols'un yazıp yönettiği, başrollerinde; Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga, Marton Csokas, Nick Kroll, Jon Bass, Michael Shannon, Terri Abney, Alano Miller, Sharon Blackwood, Christopher Mann ve Winter-Lee Holland'ın yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile ''Loving'' 2016 Birleşik Krallık-ABD ortak yapımı biyografi, romantik, dram filmidir.
David Wingo
Proposal / ( David Wingo )
Arrest / ( David Wingo )
Sheriff / ( David Wingo )
Time Passing / ( David Wingo )
Leaving Jail / ( David Wingo )
Leaving Home / ( David Wingo )
D.C. / ( David Wingo )
Hand Off / ( David Wingo )
Call the Lawyer / ( David Wingo )
The Letter / ( David Wingo )
Phone Call / ( David Wingo )
Bernard Cohen / ( David Wingo )
Baseball Game / ( David Wingo )
Leaving D.C. / ( David Wingo )
Farmhouse / ( David Wingo )
Bernie and Phil / ( David Wingo )
Brick / ( David Wingo )
The Decision / ( David Wingo )
Home / ( David Wingo )
Loving / ( Ben Nichols )
