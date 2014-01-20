Baby Driver Soundtracks

Edgar Wright'ın yazıp yönettiği, başrollerinde; Ansel Elgort, Lily James, Kevin Spacey, Jon Bernthal, Eiza González, Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx, CJ Jones, Flea, Lanny Joon, Hudson Meek, Lance Palmer ve Sky Ferreira'nın yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile Baby Driver (Tam Gaz) 2017 Birleşik Krallık-ABD ortak yapımı aksiyon, gerilim, müzik, suç filmidir.





Bellbottoms / ( The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion )





Harlem Shuffle / ( Bob & Earl )





Egyptian Reggae / ( Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers )





Smokey Joe's La La / ( Googie Rene )

Let's Go Away for Awhile / ( The Beach Boys )

B-A-B-Y / ( Carla Thomas )





Kashmere / ( Kashmere Stage Band )

Unsquare Dance / ( The Dave Brubeck Quartet )

Neat Neat Neat / ( The Damned )





Easy / ( The Commodores )





Debora / ( T. Rex )





Debra / ( Beck )

Bongolia / ( Incredible Bongo Band )





Baby Let Me Take You (In My Arms) / ( The Detroit Emeralds )

Early In the Morning / ( Alexis Korner's Blues Incorporated )

The Edge / ( David McCallum )

Nowhere to Run (Single Version) / ( Martha Reeves & The Vandellas )

Tequila / ( Button Down Brass )

When Something Is Wrong with My Baby / ( Sam & Dave )

Every Little Bit Hurts / ( Brenda Holloway )

Intermission / ( Blur )

Hocus Pocus / ( Focus )

Radar Love / ( Golden Earring )

Never, Never Gonna Give Ya Up / ( Barry White )





Know How / ( Young MC )

Brighton Rock / ( Queen )





Easy / ( Sky Ferreira )





Baby Driver / ( Simon & Garfunkel )

''Was He Slow?'' / ( Kid Koala )





Chase Me (feat. Run The Jewels & Big Boi) / ( Danger Mouse )