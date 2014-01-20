Good Time Soundtracks

Ronald Bronstein ve Josh Safdie'nin birlikte yazdıkları, Safdie kardeşlerin (Benny Safdie ve Josh Safdie) yönettiği, başrollerinde; Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Buddy Duress, Necro, Barkhad Abdi ve Taliah Webster'in yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile Good Time (Soygun) 2017 Amerikan yapımı dram, gerilim, suç filmidir.





Good Time , Bail Bonds , Hospital Escape / Access-A-Ride , Leaving the Park ve The Pure and the Damned (feat. Iggy Pop) ağır favorilerimdir ;)



Daniel Lopatin





Good Time / ( Oneohtrix Point Never )





Bail Bonds / ( Oneohtrix Point Never )





6th Floor / ( Oneohtrix Point Never )





Hospital Escape / Access-A-Ride / ( Oneohtrix Point Never )





Ray Wakes Up / ( Oneohtrix Point Never )





Entry to White Castle / ( Oneohtrix Point Never )





Flashback / ( Oneohtrix Point Never )





Adventurers / ( Oneohtrix Point Never )





Romance Apocalypse / ( Oneohtrix Point Never )





The Acid Hits / ( Oneohtrix Point Never )





Leaving the Park / ( Oneohtrix Point Never )





Connie / ( Oneohtrix Point Never )





The Pure and the Damned (feat. Iggy Pop) / ( Oneohtrix Point Never )







