Wonder Woman 2017 Soundtracks

Wonder Woman Müzikleri





Wonder Woman Soundtracks-Wonder Woman Müzikleri



''Wonder Woman''

William Moulton Marston'un yarattığı, hikayesi Zack Snyder, Allan Heinberg ve Jason Fuchs'a ait olan, Allan Heinberg'in senaristliğini yaptığı, Patty Jenkins'in yönettiği, başrollerinde; Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen, Elena Anaya, Ewen Bremner, Lucy Davis, Lisa Loven Kongsli, Eugene Brave Rock, Saïd Taghmaoui, Ann Wolfe, Lilly Aspell, Emily Carey, Samantha Jo, Florence Kasumba ve Doutzen Kroes'in yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile ''Wonder Woman'' 2017 Hong Kong-Çin-ABD ortak yapımı aksiyon, fantastik, macera, savaş, filmidir.





Wonder Woman



Wonder Woman Music by





Rupert Gregson-Williams





Wonder Woman Soundtracks (Wonder Woman Müzikleri)





Wonder Woman Soundtracks



Amazons of Themyscira / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams )





/ (

History Lesson / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams )





/ (

Angel On the Wing / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams )





/ (

Ludendorff, Enough! / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams )





/ (

Pain, Loss & Love / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams )





/ (

No Man's Land / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams )





/ (

Fausta / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams )





/ (

Wonder Woman's Wrath / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams )





/ (

The God of War / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams )





/ (

We Are All to Blame / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams )





/ (

Hell Hath No Fury / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams )





/ (

Lightning Strikes / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams )





/ (

Trafalgar Celebration / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams )





/ (

Action Reaction / ( Rupert Gregson-Williams )





/ (

To Be Human (feat. Labrinth) / ( Sia )









Sia - To Be Human feat. Labrinth (From Wonder Woman Soundtrack) [Music Video]







