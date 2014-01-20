Loving Vincent Soundtracks
Vincent'ten Sevgilerle Müzikleri
Loving Vincent (Vincent'ten Sevgilerle)
Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman ve Jacek Dehnel'in senaristliğini birlikte yaptıkları ve yine Dorota Kobiela ile Hugh Welchman'ın birlikte yönettiği, başrollerinde; Douglas Booth, Robert Gulaczyk, Saoirse Ronan, Eleanor Tomlinson, Jerome Flynn, Chris O'Dowd, John Sessions, Aidan Turner ve Helen McCrory'nin yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile Loving Vincent (Vincent'ten Sevgilerle) 2017 Birleşik Krallık-Polonya ortak yapımı animasyon, biyografi, dram, suç filmidir.
Loving Vincent Music by
Clint Mansell
Loving Vincent Soundtracks (Vincent'ten Sevgilerle Müzikleri)
The Night Café / ( Clint Mansell )
The Yellow House / ( Clint Mansell )
At Eternity's Gate / ( Clint Mansell )
Portrait of Armand Roulin / ( Clint Mansell )
Marguerite Gachet at the Piano / ( Clint Mansell )
Still Life with Glass of Absinthe & a Carafe / ( Clint Mansell )
The Painter On His Way to Work On the Road to Tarascon / ( Clint Mansell )
Five Sunflowers In a Vase / ( Clint Mansell )
Wheatfield with Crows / ( Clint Mansell )
Thatched Roofs In Chaponval / ( Clint Mansell )
Blossoming Chestnut Trees / ( Clint Mansell )
The Sower with Setting Sun / ( Clint Mansell )
Starry Night Over the Rhone / ( Clint Mansell )
Starry Starry Night / ( Lianne La Havas )
|Loving Vincent
0 yorum: