the killing of a sacred deer soundtracks

All About Oscar / Oscar'a Dair Her Şey
The Killing of a Sacred Deer (Kutsal Geyiğin Ölümü)

Yorgos Lanthimos ve Efthymis Filippou'nun birlikte yazdıkları ve yine Yorgos Lanthimos'un yönettiği, başrollerinde; Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Barry Keoghan, Alicia Silverstone, Raffey Cassidy, Sunny Suljic ve Bill Camp'ın yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile The Killing of a Sacred Deer (Kutsal Geyiğin Ölümü) 2017 Birleşik Krallık-İrlanda-ABD ortak yapımı dram, gerilim, gizem, korku filmidir.

Stabat Mater, D. 383: I. Jesus Christus schwebt am Kreuze / ( Michel Corboz, Lausanne Chamber Orchestra & Lausanne Vocal Ensemble )
Carol of the Bells / ( Lachey Arts Choir )


Rejoice: IV. And He Returned to His Own Abode / ( Oleh Krysa & Torleif Thedeen )


Burn / ( Raffey Cassidy )


De Profundis / ( Janne Rättyä )


Hecatone / ( Johnnie Burn )


Johannespassion, BWV 245: No. 1, Herr, unser Herrscher / ( Münchener Bach-Chor, Karl Richter & Münchener Bach-Orchester )
Piano Concerto: II. Lento e deserto / ( Pierre-Laurent Aimard, Ensemble InterContemporain & Pierre Boulez )
Sonata et expecto: I. / ( Janne Rättyä )


Fachwerk / ( Trondheim Symphony Orchestra & Ovyind Gimse )


Enantiodromia for Orchestra / ( Oakland Symphony Orchestra & Gerhard Samuel )


Cello Concerto / ( Siegfried Palm, Berlin Radio Symphony & Henryk Czyz )


The Gherkin / ( Train Joe Smith & the Spicy Pickles )


How Long Will I Love You / ( Ellie Goulding )


