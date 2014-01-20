The Killing of a Sacred Deer Soundtracks

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (Kutsal Geyiğin Ölümü)

Yorgos Lanthimos ve Efthymis Filippou'nun birlikte yazdıkları ve yine Yorgos Lanthimos'un yönettiği, başrollerinde; Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Barry Keoghan, Alicia Silverstone, Raffey Cassidy, Sunny Suljic ve Bill Camp'ın yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile The Killing of a Sacred Deer (Kutsal Geyiğin Ölümü) 2017 Birleşik Krallık-İrlanda-ABD ortak yapımı dram, gerilim, gizem, korku filmidir.





Stabat Mater, D. 383: I. Jesus Christus schwebt am Kreuze / ( Michel Corboz, Lausanne Chamber Orchestra & Lausanne Vocal Ensemble )

Carol of the Bells / ( Lachey Arts Choir )





Rejoice: IV. And He Returned to His Own Abode / ( Oleh Krysa & Torleif Thedeen )





Burn / ( Raffey Cassidy )





De Profundis / ( Janne Rättyä )





Hecatone / ( Johnnie Burn )





Johannespassion, BWV 245: No. 1, Herr, unser Herrscher / ( Münchener Bach-Chor, Karl Richter & Münchener Bach-Orchester )

Piano Concerto: II. Lento e deserto / ( Pierre-Laurent Aimard, Ensemble InterContemporain & Pierre Boulez )

Sonata et expecto: I. / ( Janne Rättyä )





Fachwerk / ( Trondheim Symphony Orchestra & Ovyind Gimse )





Enantiodromia for Orchestra / ( Oakland Symphony Orchestra & Gerhard Samuel )





Cello Concerto / ( Siegfried Palm, Berlin Radio Symphony & Henryk Czyz )





The Gherkin / ( Train Joe Smith & the Spicy Pickles )





How Long Will I Love You / ( Ellie Goulding )