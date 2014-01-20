The Killing of a Sacred Deer Soundtracks
The Killing of a Sacred Deer (Kutsal Geyiğin Ölümü)
Yorgos Lanthimos ve Efthymis Filippou'nun birlikte yazdıkları ve yine Yorgos Lanthimos'un yönettiği, başrollerinde; Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Barry Keoghan, Alicia Silverstone, Raffey Cassidy, Sunny Suljic ve Bill Camp'ın yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile The Killing of a Sacred Deer (Kutsal Geyiğin Ölümü) 2017 Birleşik Krallık-İrlanda-ABD ortak yapımı dram, gerilim, gizem, korku filmidir.
Stabat Mater, D. 383: I. Jesus Christus schwebt am Kreuze / ( Michel Corboz, Lausanne Chamber Orchestra & Lausanne Vocal Ensemble )
Carol of the Bells / ( Lachey Arts Choir )
Rejoice: IV. And He Returned to His Own Abode / ( Oleh Krysa & Torleif Thedeen )
Burn / ( Raffey Cassidy )
De Profundis / ( Janne Rättyä )
Hecatone / ( Johnnie Burn )
Johannespassion, BWV 245: No. 1, Herr, unser Herrscher / ( Münchener Bach-Chor, Karl Richter & Münchener Bach-Orchester )
Piano Concerto: II. Lento e deserto / ( Pierre-Laurent Aimard, Ensemble InterContemporain & Pierre Boulez )
Sonata et expecto: I. / ( Janne Rättyä )
Fachwerk / ( Trondheim Symphony Orchestra & Ovyind Gimse )
Enantiodromia for Orchestra / ( Oakland Symphony Orchestra & Gerhard Samuel )
Cello Concerto / ( Siegfried Palm, Berlin Radio Symphony & Henryk Czyz )
The Gherkin / ( Train Joe Smith & the Spicy Pickles )
How Long Will I Love You / ( Ellie Goulding )
