Wonderstruck 2017 Soundtracks

Brian Selznick'in 2011 yılında yazdığı aynı adlı kitabından beyazperdeye uyarlanan ve yine Brian Selznick'in senaristliğini yaptığı, Todd Haynes'in yönettiği, başrollerinde; Oakes Fegley, Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams, Millicent Simmonds ve Jaden Michael'in yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile ''Wonderstruck'' 2017 Amerikan yapımı aile, dram, gizem filmidir.





Carter Burwell





Silent Whispers / ( Carter Burwell )

Talking Pictures / ( Carter Burwell )

Daughter of the Storm / ( Carter Burwell )

Coming to Ground / ( Carter Burwell )

Serious Trouble / ( Carter Burwell )

Runaways / ( Carter Burwell )

Ride to Hell's Kitchen / ( Carter Burwell )

Little Girl, Big City / ( Carter Burwell )

A Helping Hand / ( Carter Burwell )

Ben Robbed / ( Carter Burwell )

My Mother's Advice / ( Carter Burwell )

Lillian in the Light / ( Carter Burwell )

Lillian in the Flesh / ( Carter Burwell )

The Museum Beckons / ( Carter Burwell )

Dioramas / ( Carter Burwell )

The Meteorite / ( Carter Burwell )

Wolves / ( Carter Burwell )

Museum Pursuits / ( Carter Burwell )

Secret Place / ( Carter Burwell )

Rose in the Cabinet of Wonders / ( Carter Burwell )

Closed to the Public / ( Carter Burwell )

Home with Walter / ( Carter Burwell )

Ben? / ( Carter Burwell )

The Unisphere / ( Carter Burwell )

The Panorama / ( Carter Burwell )

The Story of Rose / ( Carter Burwell )

Mementos / ( Carter Burwell )

The City and the Stars / ( Carter Burwell )







