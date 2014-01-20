Breathe In 2013 Soundtracks

All About Oscar / Oscar'a Dair Her Şey
Breathe In (Soluk)

Drake Doremus ve Ben York Jones'un birlikte yazdıkları ve yine Drake Doremus'un yönettiği, başrollerinde; Guy Pearce, Felicity Jones, Amy Ryan, Mackenzie Davis ve Matthew Daddario'nun yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile Breathe In (Soluk) 2013 Amerika yapımı romantik, dram filmidir.

Steep Hills of Vicodin Tears ağır favorimdir ;)

Dustin O'Halloran

Breathe In Soundtracks (Soluk Müzikleri)


Prelude, No. 5 / ( Dustin O'Halloran )


The Arrival / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Adam Bryanbaum Wiltzie )
Summer Waltz / The Drive / ( Dustin O'Halloran )
Forward No Return / ( Dustin O'Halloran )
Charades / ( Dustin O'Halloran )
Pool House / ( Dustin O'Halloran )
Opus 20 / ( Dustin O'Halloran )
Rain / ( Dustin O'Halloran )


Touch / ( Dustin O'Halloran )
Hidden Secrets / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Adam Bryanbaum Wiltzie )


Swing (Digital Bonus Track) / ( Dustin O'Halloran )


Enrapture / ( Dustin O'Halloran )
Steep Hills of Vicodin Tears / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Adam Bryanbaum Wiltzie - A Winged Victory For The Sullen )


A Hiding Place / ( Dustin O'Halloran )
Confrontations / ( Dustin O'Halloran, Adam Bryanbaum Wiltzie & Gyoa Valtysdottir )


Suspicions / ( Dustin O'Halloran, Adam Bryanbaum Wiltzie & Gyoa Valtysdottir )
Hospital Reprise / Lies / ( Dustin O'Halloran )
A Symphonie Pathetique / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Adam Bryanbaum Wiltzie - A Winged Victory For The Sullen )
Coda / ( Dustin O'Halloran & Adam Bryanbaum Wiltzie )
Cutting / ( Ice to Snow Efterklang & The National Danish Chamber Orchestra )


