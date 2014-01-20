The Double Lover-L'Amant Double Soundtracks
L'amant double / Amant Double / The Double Lover (Tutku Oyunu)
Joyce Carol Oates'in 1987 yılında yazdığı ''Lives of the Twins (İkizlerin Yaşamı)'' adlı romanından beyazperdeye uyarlanan, Philippe Piazzo'nun işbirliğiyle François Ozon'un senaristliğini yaptığı ve yine François Ozon'un yönettiği başrollerinde; Marine Vacth, Jérémie Renier, Jacqueline Bisset ve Dominique Reymond'un yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile L'amant double / Amant Double / The Double Lover (Tutku Oyunu) 2017 Fransa-Belçika ortak yapımı dram, romantik, erotik gerilim filmidir.
Amant Double-The Double Lover Music by
Philippe Rombi
Je pense à lui / ( Marine Vacht & Jérémie Renier )
Le baiser de Paul / ( Philippe Rombi )
Steep Hill of Vicodin Tears / ( A Winged Victory for the Sullen )
Trio / ( Philippe Rombi )
Les jumeaux miroirs / ( Philippe Rombi )
Rêveries / ( Philippe Rombi )
A Thousand Stars / ( Linda Scott )
Sandra / ( Philippe Rombi )
Cauchemar / ( Philippe Rombi )
When The Boys Talk About The Girls / ( Valérie Carr )
Les miroirs / ( Philippe Rombi )
Parasite / ( Philippe Rombi )
Maternité / ( Philippe Rombi )
La jumelle / ( Philippe Rombi )
