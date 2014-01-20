The Lego Ninjago Movie 2017 Soundtracks

Lego Ninjago Filmi Müzikleri





The Lego Ninjago Movie Soundtracks-Lego Ninjago filmen Soundtracks-Lego Ninjago Filmi Müzikleri



The Lego Ninjago Movie / Lego Ninjago filmen (Lego Ninjago Filmi)

Bob Logan, Paul Fisher, William Wheeler, Tom Wheeler, Jared Stern ve John Whittington'un senaristliğini birlikte yaptıkları, Charlie Bean, Paul Fisher ve Bob Logan'ın birlikte yönettikleri, seslendirme kadrosunda; Dave Franco, Jackie Chan, Justin Theroux, Abbi Jacobson, Fred Armisen, Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Peña, Zach Woods, Olivia Munn ve Kaan Guldur gibi yıldız isimlerin yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile The Lego Ninjago Movie / Lego Ninjago filmen (Lego Ninjago Filmi) 2017 ABD-Danimarka ortak yapımı aile, aksiyon, komedi, macera tarzında animasyon filmidir.





The Lego Ninjago Movie



The Lego Ninjago Movie Music by





Mark Mothersbaugh





The Lego Ninjago Movie Soundtracks / Lego Ninjago filmen Soundtracks (Lego Ninjago Filmi Müzikleri)





The Lego Ninjago Movie Soundtracks



Heroes / ( Blaze n Vill )









Operation New Me / ( Jingle Punks )









It's Garmadon / ( The De Luca Brothers & Alex Britten )









Found My Place (feat. Jeff Lewis) / ( Oh, Hush! )









Dance of Doom / ( Louis Cole & Genevieve Artadi )









LEGO Ninja Shop / ( Mark Mothersbaugh )









It's the Hard-Knock Life / ( Greg Pattillo )









Wise Master Wu / ( Mark Mothersbaugh )









Garmaddon Attacks / ( Mark Mothersbaugh )









The Rise of Kitty Kitty / ( Mark Mothersbaugh )









A Wish and a Ruined City / ( Mark Mothersbaugh )









Journey to the Control Tower / ( Mark Mothersbaugh )









Welcome to the Jungle / ( Greg Pattillo )









The Power / ( Greg Pattillo )









Sibling Rivalry / ( Mark Mothersbaugh )









A Grave Amount of Generals / ( Mark Mothersbaugh )









Ninjas to the Rescue / ( Mark Mothersbaugh )









Arm Popping Flying Lesson / ( Mark Mothersbaugh )









The Lady Iron Dragon / ( Mark Mothersbaugh )









The Ultimate Ultimate Weapon / ( Mark Mothersbaugh )









The art of Spinjitsu / ( Mark Mothersbaugh )









Here Kitty Kitty / ( Mark Mothersbaugh )









Big Hug / ( Mark Mothersbaugh )









The Lego Ninjago Full Soundtrack











