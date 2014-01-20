Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri Soundtracks

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Üç Billboard Ebbing Çıkışı, Missouri)

Martin McDonagh'ın yazıp yönettiği, başrollerinde; Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Abbie Cornish, John Hawkes, Peter Dinklage, Clarke Peters, Zeljko Ivanek, Lucas Hedges, Kathryn Newton, Samara Weaving, Caleb Landry Jones, Kerry Condon ve Sandy Martin'in yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Üç Billboard Ebbing Çıkışı, Missouri) 2017 Birleşik Krallık-ABD ortak yapımı dram, suç filmidir.





Carter Burwell





Mildred Goes to War / ( Carter Burwell )

The Deer / ( Carter Burwell )

Buckskin Stallion Blues / ( Townes Van Zandt )





A Cough of Blood, A Dark Drive / ( Carter Burwell )

I've Been Arrested / ( Carter Burwell )

Fruit Loops / ( Carter Burwell )

His Master's Voice / ( Monsters of Folk )





Billboards On Fire / ( Carter Burwell )

Slippers / ( Carter Burwell )

Martha (opera in 4 Acts), Act II: Last Rose of Summer / ( By Friedrich von Flotow - Renée Fleming, Jeffrey Tate & English Chamber Orchestra )





My Dear Anne / ( Carter Burwell )

Walk Away Renee / ( Four Tops )





Billboards Are Back / ( Carter Burwell )

Collecting the Samples / ( Carter Burwell )

Sorry Welby / ( Carter Burwell )

Blessed Are / ( Joan Baez )

Countermove / ( Carter Burwell )

Can't Give Up Hope / ( Carter Burwell )

Buckskin Stallion Blues / ( Amy Annelle )







