Message in a Bottle 1999 Soundtracks

Şişedeki Mesaj-Aşk Mektubu Müzikleri





Message in a Bottle (Şişedeki Mesaj-Aşk Mektubu)





Gabriel Yared





Songs from the film





I Could Not Ask for More (Radio Mix/Message Mix) / ( Edwin McCain )

No Mermaid / ( Sinead Lohan )

Let Me Let Go / ( Faith Hill )





I Will Know Your Love / ( Beth Nielsen Chapman )





Only Lonely / ( Hootie & The Blowfish )

Don't / ( Yve.N.Adam )

Carolina / ( Sheryl Crow )

I Love You / ( Sarah McLachlan )

Fallen Angels / ( Marc Cohn )

Somewhere In the Middle / ( Nine Sky Wonder )

What Will I Do / ( Clannad )

I'll Still Love You Then / ( Anna Nordell )

One More Time / ( Laura Pausini )





Theresa & Garret / ( Harry Rabinowitz (Conductor) )

Message In a Bottle / ( Harry Rabinowitz (Conductor) )

Dear Catherine / ( Harry Rabinowitz (Conductor) )



Message in a Bottle Soundtracks

Original Score

To All the Ships at Sea / ( Gabriel Yared )





New Dreams / ( Gabriel Yared )





Seperate Lives / ( Gabriel Yared )





Theresa / ( Gabriel Yared )





Launch / ( Gabriel Yared )





Images of the Past / ( Gabriel Yared )





Blue Atlantic Mystery / ( Gabriel Yared )





Finding the Bottle / ( Gabriel Yared )





Tell Me About Catherine / ( Gabriel Yared )





Some Lives for a Perfect Circle / ( Gabriel Yared )





Where the Boundaries Are / ( Gabriel Yared )





Sail with Me Tonight / ( Gabriel Yared )





The One Person in the World / ( Gabriel Yared )





Storm / ( Gabriel Yared )





Calm After Storm / ( Gabriel Yared )





The Outer Banks / ( Gabriel Yared )





Last Letter / ( Gabriel Yared )



ABD'li yazar, senarist ve yapımcı'ın aynı adlı çok satan romanından beyazperdeye uyarlanan,'nun senaristliğini yaptığı,'nin yönettiği, başrollerinde;ve'in yer aldığı birbirinden güzelile) 199 Amerikan yapımı romantik, dram filmidir.