Message in a Bottle 1999 Soundtracks

ABD'li yazar, senarist ve yapımcı Nicholas Sparks'ın aynı adlı çok satan romanından beyazperdeye uyarlanan, Gerald Di Pego'nun senaristliğini yaptığı, Luis Mandoki'nin yönettiği, başrollerinde; Paul Newman, Kevin Costner, Robin Wright, John Savage, Illeana Douglas ve Robbie Coltrane'in yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile Message in a Bottle (Şişedeki Mesaj-Aşk Mektubu) 199 Amerikan yapımı romantik, dram filmidir.

Gabriel Yared

I Could Not Ask for More (Radio Mix/Message Mix) / ( Edwin McCain )
No Mermaid / ( Sinead Lohan )
Let Me Let Go / ( Faith Hill )


I Will Know Your Love / ( Beth Nielsen Chapman )


Only Lonely / ( Hootie & The Blowfish )
Don't / ( Yve.N.Adam )
Carolina / ( Sheryl Crow )
I Love You / ( Sarah McLachlan )
Fallen Angels / ( Marc Cohn )
Somewhere In the Middle / ( Nine Sky Wonder )
What Will I Do / ( Clannad )
I'll Still Love You Then / ( Anna Nordell )
One More Time / ( Laura Pausini )


Theresa & Garret / ( Harry Rabinowitz (Conductor) )
Message In a Bottle / ( Harry Rabinowitz (Conductor) )
Dear Catherine / ( Harry Rabinowitz (Conductor) )

To All the Ships at Sea / ( Gabriel Yared )


New Dreams / ( Gabriel Yared )


Seperate Lives / ( Gabriel Yared )


Theresa / ( Gabriel Yared )


Launch / ( Gabriel Yared )


Images of the Past / ( Gabriel Yared )


Blue Atlantic Mystery / ( Gabriel Yared )


Finding the Bottle / ( Gabriel Yared )


Tell Me About Catherine / ( Gabriel Yared )


Some Lives for a Perfect Circle / ( Gabriel Yared )


Where the Boundaries Are / ( Gabriel Yared )


Sail with Me Tonight / ( Gabriel Yared )


The One Person in the World / ( Gabriel Yared )


Storm / ( Gabriel Yared )


Calm After Storm / ( Gabriel Yared )


The Outer Banks / ( Gabriel Yared )


Last Letter / ( Gabriel Yared )


