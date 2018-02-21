Message in a Bottle 1999 Soundtracks
Şişedeki Mesaj-Aşk Mektubu Müzikleri
Message in a Bottle (Şişedeki Mesaj-Aşk Mektubu)
ABD'li yazar, senarist ve yapımcı Nicholas Sparks'ın aynı adlı çok satan romanından beyazperdeye uyarlanan, Gerald Di Pego'nun senaristliğini yaptığı, Luis Mandoki'nin yönettiği, başrollerinde; Paul Newman, Kevin Costner, Robin Wright, John Savage, Illeana Douglas ve Robbie Coltrane'in yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile Message in a Bottle (Şişedeki Mesaj-Aşk Mektubu) 199 Amerikan yapımı romantik, dram filmidir.
Message in a Bottle Music by
Gabriel Yared
Message in a Bottle Soundtracks (Şişedeki Mesaj Müzikleri-Aşk Mektubu Müzikleri)
I Could Not Ask for More (Radio Mix/Message Mix) / ( Edwin McCain )
No Mermaid / ( Sinead Lohan )
Let Me Let Go / ( Faith Hill )
I Will Know Your Love / ( Beth Nielsen Chapman )
Only Lonely / ( Hootie & The Blowfish )
Don't / ( Yve.N.Adam )
Carolina / ( Sheryl Crow )
I Love You / ( Sarah McLachlan )
Fallen Angels / ( Marc Cohn )
Somewhere In the Middle / ( Nine Sky Wonder )
What Will I Do / ( Clannad )
I'll Still Love You Then / ( Anna Nordell )
One More Time / ( Laura Pausini )
Theresa & Garret / ( Harry Rabinowitz (Conductor) )
Message In a Bottle / ( Harry Rabinowitz (Conductor) )
Dear Catherine / ( Harry Rabinowitz (Conductor) )
Original Score
To All the Ships at Sea / ( Gabriel Yared )
New Dreams / ( Gabriel Yared )
Seperate Lives / ( Gabriel Yared )
Theresa / ( Gabriel Yared )
Launch / ( Gabriel Yared )
Images of the Past / ( Gabriel Yared )
Blue Atlantic Mystery / ( Gabriel Yared )
Finding the Bottle / ( Gabriel Yared )
Tell Me About Catherine / ( Gabriel Yared )
Some Lives for a Perfect Circle / ( Gabriel Yared )
Where the Boundaries Are / ( Gabriel Yared )
Sail with Me Tonight / ( Gabriel Yared )
The One Person in the World / ( Gabriel Yared )
Storm / ( Gabriel Yared )
Calm After Storm / ( Gabriel Yared )
The Outer Banks / ( Gabriel Yared )
Last Letter / ( Gabriel Yared )
