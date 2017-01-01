Underworld: Blood Wars Soundtracks
Karanlıklar Ülkesi: Kan Savaşları Müzikleri
Underworld: Blood Wars / Underworld 5 (Karanlıklar Ülkesi: Kan Savaşları-Karanlıklar Ülkesi 5)
Hikayesi Kyle Ward ve Cory Goodman'a ait olan ve yine Cory Goodman'ın yazdığı, Anna Foerster'in yönettiği, başrollerinde; Kate Beckinsale, Charles Dance, Theo James, Lara Pulver, Tobias Menzies, Bradley James, James Faulkner ve Sveta Driga'nın yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile Underworld: Blood Wars / Underworld 5 (Karanlıklar Ülkesi: Kan Savaşları-Karanlıklar Ülkesi 5) 2016 Amerikan yapımı aksiyon, fantastik, korku, macera, gerilim, Sci-Fi / Science Fiction (Bilimkurgu) filmidir.
Underworld: Blood Wars Music by
Michael Wandmacher
Michael Wandmacher
Underworld: Blood Wars Soundtracks / Underworld 5 Soundtracks (Karanlıklar Ülkesi: Kan Savaşları Müzikleri-Karanlıklar Ülkesi 5 Müzikleri)
What Came Before / ( Michael Wandmacher )
Selene Is Found / ( Michael Wandmacher )
Thomas Arrives / ( Michael Wandmacher )
Marius / ( Michael Wandmacher )
Clemency / ( Michael Wandmacher )
Lockdown / ( Michael Wandmacher )
Nightshade / ( Michael Wandmacher )
David Rescues Selene / ( Michael Wandmacher )
The Trek / ( Michael Wandmacher )
The Nordic Coven / ( Michael Wandmacher )
All I Want Is Her Blood / ( Michael Wandmacher )
Valeesah / ( Michael Wandmacher )
Power / ( Michael Wandmacher )
She Belongs to the Sacred World / ( Michael Wandmacher )
Semira Confronts Alexia / ( Michael Wandmacher )
The True Elder / ( Michael Wandmacher )
Lycans Attack / ( Michael Wandmacher )
Sunlight / ( Michael Wandmacher & Lisbeth Scott )
I Killed You Once / ( Michael Wandmacher )
Duels of Destiny / ( Michael Wandmacher )
Fate / ( Michael Wandmacher )
End Title Suite / ( Michael Wandmacher )
Sound of Your Scream / ( Brain & Melissa )
Marius / ( Michael Wandmacher )
Clemency / ( Michael Wandmacher )
Lockdown / ( Michael Wandmacher )
Nightshade / ( Michael Wandmacher )
David Rescues Selene / ( Michael Wandmacher )
The Trek / ( Michael Wandmacher )
The Nordic Coven / ( Michael Wandmacher )
All I Want Is Her Blood / ( Michael Wandmacher )
Valeesah / ( Michael Wandmacher )
Power / ( Michael Wandmacher )
She Belongs to the Sacred World / ( Michael Wandmacher )
Semira Confronts Alexia / ( Michael Wandmacher )
The True Elder / ( Michael Wandmacher )
Lycans Attack / ( Michael Wandmacher )
Sunlight / ( Michael Wandmacher & Lisbeth Scott )
I Killed You Once / ( Michael Wandmacher )
Duels of Destiny / ( Michael Wandmacher )
Fate / ( Michael Wandmacher )
End Title Suite / ( Michael Wandmacher )
Sound of Your Scream / ( Brain & Melissa )
0 yorum: