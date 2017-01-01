Underworld: Rise of the Lycans Soundtracks
Karanlıklar Ülkesi: Lycanların Yükselişi Müzikleri
Hikayesi Len Wiseman, Robert Orr ve Danny McBride'a ait olan ve yine Danny McBride, Dirk Blackman ve Howard McCain'in birlikte yazdıkları, Patrick Tatopoulos'un yönettiği, başrollerinde; Rhona Mitra, Kate Beckinsale, Bill Nighy, Brian Steele, Michael Sheen, Shane Brolly, Kevin Grevioux ve Steven Mackintosh'un yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile Underworld: Rise of the Lycans / Underworld 3 (Karanlıklar Ülkesi: Lycanların Yükselişi-Karanlıklar Ülkesi 3) 2009 ABD-Yeni Zelanda ortak yapımı aksiyon, fantastik, korku, macera, gerilim, Sci-Fi / Science Fiction (Bilimkurgu) filmidir.
Paul Haslinger
Lighten Up Francis (JLE Dub Mix) / ( Puscifer )
Underneath the Stars (Renholder Remix) / ( The Cure )
Nasty Little Perv (Renholder Remix) / ( Perry Farrell )
Hole In the Earth (Renholder Remix) / ( Deftones )
Miss Murder (VNV Nation Remix) / ( AFI )
Over and Out (Renholder Remix) / ( Alkaline Trio )
Deathclub (Wes Borland/Renholder Remix) / ( William Control )
Board Up the House (Renholder Remix) / ( Genghis Tron )
Stiff Kittens (Jnrsnchz Blaqkout Remix) / ( Blaqk Audio )
Broken Lungs (Legion of Doom Remix) / ( Thrice )
Today We Are All Demons (Beneath the World Mix) / ( Combichrist )
I Want You To / ( Black Light Burns )
Two Birds, One Stone (Wes Borland/Renholder Remix) / ( Drop Dead, Gorgeous )
Let's Burn / ( King Black Acid )
Tick Tock Tomorrow (Wes Borland/Renholder Remix) / ( From First to Last )
Steal My Romance / ( Ghosts On the Radio )
The Rise of the Lycans / ( Paul Haslinger )
Lucian and Sonja's Love Theme / ( Paul Haslinger )
The Arrow Attack / ( Paul Haslinger )
The Most Precious Thing to My Heart / ( Paul Haslinger )
The Wolve's Den / ( Paul Haslinger )
Lucian to the Rescue / ( Paul Haslinger )
Court Battle Suite / ( Paul Haslinger )
Sonja's Trial and Execution / ( Paul Haslinger )
Storming the Castle / ( Paul Haslinger )
Per Aspera Ad Astra / ( Paul Haslinger )
The Rise of the Lycans (Precious Cargo Remix) / ( Coma Virus )
