Underworld: Rise of the Lycans / Underworld 3 (Karanlıklar Ülkesi: Lycanların Yükselişi-Karanlıklar Ülkesi 3)

Hikayesi Len Wiseman, Robert Orr ve Danny McBride'a ait olan ve yine Danny McBride, Dirk Blackman ve Howard McCain'in birlikte yazdıkları, Patrick Tatopoulos'un yönettiği, başrollerinde; Rhona Mitra, Kate Beckinsale, Bill Nighy, Brian Steele, Michael Sheen, Shane Brolly, Kevin Grevioux ve Steven Mackintosh'un yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile Underworld: Rise of the Lycans / Underworld 3 (Karanlıklar Ülkesi: Lycanların Yükselişi-Karanlıklar Ülkesi 3) 2009 ABD-Yeni Zelanda ortak yapımı aksiyon, fantastik, korku, macera, gerilim, Sci-Fi / Science Fiction (Bilimkurgu) filmidir.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans Soundtracks / Underworld 3 Soundtracks (Karanlıklar Ülkesi: Lycanların Yükselişi Müzikleri-Karanlıklar Ülkesi 3 Müzikleri)





Underworld: Rise of the Lycans Soundtracks



Original Motion Picture Soundtrack





Lighten Up Francis (JLE Dub Mix) / ( Puscifer )

Underneath the Stars (Renholder Remix) / ( The Cure )

Nasty Little Perv (Renholder Remix) / ( Perry Farrell )

Hole In the Earth (Renholder Remix) / ( Deftones )

Miss Murder (VNV Nation Remix) / ( AFI )

Over and Out (Renholder Remix) / ( Alkaline Trio )

Deathclub (Wes Borland/Renholder Remix) / ( William Control )





Board Up the House (Renholder Remix) / ( Genghis Tron )

Stiff Kittens (Jnrsnchz Blaqkout Remix) / ( Blaqk Audio )

Broken Lungs (Legion of Doom Remix) / ( Thrice )

Today We Are All Demons (Beneath the World Mix) / ( Combichrist )

I Want You To / ( Black Light Burns )

Two Birds, One Stone (Wes Borland/Renholder Remix) / ( Drop Dead, Gorgeous )

Let's Burn / ( King Black Acid )

Tick Tock Tomorrow (Wes Borland/Renholder Remix) / ( From First to Last )

Steal My Romance / ( Ghosts On the Radio )







Underworld: Rise of the Lycans Soundtracks

Original Score





The Rise of the Lycans / ( Paul Haslinger )

Lucian and Sonja's Love Theme / ( Paul Haslinger )

The Arrow Attack / ( Paul Haslinger )

The Most Precious Thing to My Heart / ( Paul Haslinger )

The Wolve's Den / ( Paul Haslinger )

Lucian to the Rescue / ( Paul Haslinger )

Court Battle Suite / ( Paul Haslinger )

Sonja's Trial and Execution / ( Paul Haslinger )

Storming the Castle / ( Paul Haslinger )

Per Aspera Ad Astra / ( Paul Haslinger )

The Rise of the Lycans (Precious Cargo Remix) / ( Coma Virus )





