ingrid goes west soundtracks

Matt Spicer ve David Branson Smith'in birlikte yazdıkları ve yine Matt Spicer'in yönettiği, başrollerinde; Aubrey Plaza, Elizabeth Olsen, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Wyatt Russell, Pom Klementieff ve Billy Magnussen'in yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile ''Ingrid Goes West'' 2017 Amerikan yapımı dram, komedi filmidir.





Jonathan Sadoff





Nick Thorburn





I Want More / ( Can )

Attack of the Name Game / ( Stacy Lattisaw )

Indecision / ( Shura )









The Weekend / ( Islands )









Obsession / ( Animotion )

Ring the Alarm / ( Tenor Saw )





Ca'-Ba'-Dab' / ( Soul Swingers )

This Love, Pt. 1 / ( Bobby Oroza )

My Heart Cries for You / ( Jimmy Wakely )

All My Life / ( K-Ci & Jojo )









