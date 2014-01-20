Downsizing 2017 Soundtracks
Küçülen Hayatlar Müzikleri
Downsizing (Küçülen Hayatlar)
Alexander Payne ve Jim Taylor'un birlikte yazdıkları ve yine Alexander Payne'ın yönettiği, başrollerinde; Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz, Hong Chau, Jason Sudeikis, Maribeth Monroe, Kristen Wiig ve Udo Kier'in yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile Downsizing (Küçülen Hayatlar) 2017 Amerikan yapımı dram, komedi, Sci-Fi / Science Fiction (Bilimkurgu) filmidir.
Downsizing Music by
Rolfe Kent
Downsizing Soundtracks (Küçülen Hayatlar Müzikleri)
A Lab in Norway / ( Rolfe Kent )
The World Is Amazed (Main Title Theme) / ( Rolfe Kent )
Paul's theme / Visiting Leisureland / ( Rolfe Kent )
Ngoc's Theme / ( Rolfe Kent )
Ngoc's Theme / ( Rolfe Kent )
Inching Toward the Downsizing Procedure / ( Rolfe Kent )
The Downsizing Waltz / ( Rolfe Kent )
Five Inches Tall and All Alone / ( Rolfe Kent )
Ngoc guides Paul Upriver and to the Other Side of the Tracks / ( Rolfe Kent )
''Thank You Special Time''/ Paul Tends to Ngoc's Needs / ( Rolfe Kent )
A Dock in Norway: The Originals / ( Rolfe Kent )
Exodus, Farewells, Lost Luggage and Reunions / ( Rolfe Kent )
The Aeroplane Home / The Rain / ( Rolfe Kent )
A Little Change In the Weather / ( The Swingles )
A Dock in Norway: The Originals / ( Rolfe Kent )
Exodus, Farewells, Lost Luggage and Reunions / ( Rolfe Kent )
The Aeroplane Home / The Rain / ( Rolfe Kent )
A Little Change In the Weather / ( The Swingles )
0 yorum: