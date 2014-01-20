The Bad Batch 2016 Soundtracks

The Bad Batch Müzikleri





The Bad Batch Soundtracks-The Bad Batch Müzikleri



''The Bad Batch''





The Bad Batch

Firefly , Screws in My Head , Satin Drone , Lostfound ve All That She Wants ağır favorilerimdir ;)



The Bad Batch Soundtracks (The Bad Batch Müzikleri)





The Bad Batch Soundtracks



USRCS Detention center (Dialog) / ( The Bad Batch Cast )

Firefly / ( Black Light Smoke )







Karma Chameleon / ( Culture Club )





Screws in My Head / ( Black Light Smoke ) / (/ (

This Here Is the Bad Batch (Dialog) / ( The Dream )

Satin Drone / ( Pantha du Prince )







Arlen On Acid (Dialog) / ( Arlen )

Otherness (Black Mustang's Frozen Moon Jam) / ( Chilled by Nature )

Strange Isn't it? (Dialog) / ( Arlen )

All the Colours of the Dark / ( Federale )





/ (

Heart / ( Darkside )

Cows Stand In Their S**t (Dialog) / ( The Dream )

Fifty On Our Foreheads / ( White Lies )

Lostfound / ( Francis Harris & Gry Bagøien )





All That She Wants / ( Ace of Base )







The Bad Batch Soundtracks

/ (/ (

'un yazıp yönettiği, başrollerinde;ve'in yer aldığı birbirinden güzelile '''' 2016 Amerikan yapımı dram, korku, romantik, Sci-Fi / Science Ficton (Bilimkurgu) filmidir.