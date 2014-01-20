The Bad Batch 2016 Soundtracks
Ana Lily Amirpour'un yazıp yönettiği, başrollerinde; Suki Waterhouse, Jason Momoa, Giovanni Ribisi, Keanu Reeves, Diego Luna, Jim Carrey ve Jayda Fink'in yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile ''The Bad Batch'' 2016 Amerikan yapımı dram, korku, romantik, Sci-Fi / Science Ficton (Bilimkurgu) filmidir.
Firefly, Screws in My Head, Satin Drone, Lostfound ve All That She Wants ağır favorilerimdir ;)
USRCS Detention center (Dialog) / ( The Bad Batch Cast )
Firefly / ( Black Light Smoke )
Karma Chameleon / ( Culture Club )
Screws in My Head / ( Black Light Smoke )
This Here Is the Bad Batch (Dialog) / ( The Dream )
Satin Drone / ( Pantha du Prince )
Arlen On Acid (Dialog) / ( Arlen )
Otherness (Black Mustang's Frozen Moon Jam) / ( Chilled by Nature )
Strange Isn't it? (Dialog) / ( Arlen )
All the Colours of the Dark / ( Federale )
Heart / ( Darkside )
Cows Stand In Their S**t (Dialog) / ( The Dream )
Fifty On Our Foreheads / ( White Lies )
