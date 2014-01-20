All About Oscar / Oscar'a Dair Her Şey
e-mail: DeaconALP@gmail.com

Wish Upon Soundtracks

7 Dilek Müzikleri


wish upon soundtracks-7 dilek muzikleri
Wish Upon Soundtracks-7 Dilek Müzikleri

Wish Upon (7 Dilek)

Barbara Marshall'ın yazdığı, John R. Leonetti'nin yönettiği, başrollerinde; Joey King, Ryan Phillippe, Ki Hong Lee, Mitchell Slaggert, Shannon Purser, Sydney Park, Alice Lee, Kevin Hanchard, Sherilyn Fenn, Elisabeth Röhm, Josephine Langford ve Daniela Barbosa'nın yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile Wish Upon (7 Dilek) 2017 ABD-Kanada ortak yapımı fantastik, gerilim, korku filmidir.

wish upon
Wish Upon

wish upon
Wish Upon

wish upon
Wish Upon

Wish Upon Music by

tomandandy

Wish Upon Soundtracks (7 Dilek Müzikleri)


wish upon soundtracks
Wish Upon Soundtracks

Songs from the film

All We Ever Wanted / ( Hey Violet )
Be Careful What You Wish For / ( Wayfarers )


Kids (Ain't Alright) / ( Grace Mitchell )


Night Lies (feat. Lizzy Land) / ( Mating Ritual )


Tear the Roof Down / ( Kil the Giant )
Drippin' / ( Lili Ray )
Don't Take My Summer Away / ( Truli )
Wait Too Long (feat. Lili Ray) / ( Leo Soul )
Let the Devil Drive / ( Confidant )
I Feel the Love / ( Sly and the Family Stallone )
Were You Surprised (Omg!) / ( Royal Cinema )
The Wish Box / ( tomandandy )


wish upon soundtracks
Wish Upon Soundtracks

wish upon soundtracks
Wish Upon Soundtracks

Original Score

The Wish Box / ( tomandandy )
Opening / ( tomandandy )
First Wish / ( tomandandy )
Dream / ( tomandandy )
Second Wish / ( tomandandy )
Crawl / ( tomandandy )
Vault / ( tomandandy )
Extended Family / ( tomandandy )
Third Wish / ( tomandandy )
Like Her / ( tomandandy )
Proposal / ( tomandandy )
Maybe / ( tomandandy )
Investigate / ( tomandandy )
Gina / ( tomandandy )
Lost / ( tomandandy )
Intrude / ( tomandandy )
Disposal / ( tomandandy )
June BBQ / ( tomandandy )
Out of Here / ( tomandandy )
Flat / ( tomandandy )
Wracked / ( tomandandy )
Wrong / ( tomandandy )
Two Wishes Left / ( tomandandy )
A New Day / ( tomandandy )
Curiosity / ( tomandandy )


wish upon soundtracks
Wish Upon Soundtracks

Etiketler: , , , , , ,

0 yorum:

Kaydol: Kayıt Yorumları (Atom)