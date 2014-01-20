wish upon soundtracks

Wish Upon (7 Dilek)





tomandandy





Songs from the film





All We Ever Wanted / ( Hey Violet )

Be Careful What You Wish For / ( Wayfarers )





/ (

Kids (Ain't Alright) / ( Grace Mitchell )





/ (

Night Lies (feat. Lizzy Land) / ( Mating Ritual )





/ (

Tear the Roof Down / ( Kil the Giant )

Drippin' / ( Lili Ray )

Don't Take My Summer Away / ( Truli )

Wait Too Long (feat. Lili Ray) / ( Leo Soul )

Let the Devil Drive / ( Confidant )

I Feel the Love / ( Sly and the Family Stallone )

Were You Surprised (Omg!) / ( Royal Cinema )

The Wish Box / ( tomandandy )







Original Score





The Wish Box / ( tomandandy )

Opening / ( tomandandy )

First Wish / ( tomandandy )

Dream / ( tomandandy )

Second Wish / ( tomandandy )

Crawl / ( tomandandy )

Vault / ( tomandandy )

Extended Family / ( tomandandy )

Third Wish / ( tomandandy )

Like Her / ( tomandandy )

Proposal / ( tomandandy )

Maybe / ( tomandandy )

Investigate / ( tomandandy )

Gina / ( tomandandy )

Lost / ( tomandandy )

Intrude / ( tomandandy )

Disposal / ( tomandandy )

June BBQ / ( tomandandy )

Out of Here / ( tomandandy )

Flat / ( tomandandy )

Wracked / ( tomandandy )

Wrong / ( tomandandy )

Two Wishes Left / ( tomandandy )

A New Day / ( tomandandy )

Curiosity / ( tomandandy )







