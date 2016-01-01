Manchester by the Sea Soundtracks

Yaşamın Kıyısında Müzikleri





Manchester by the Sea Soundtracks-Yaşamın Kıyısında Müzikleri



Manchester by the Sea (Yaşamın Kıyısında)

Kenneth Lonergan'ın yazıp yönettiği, başrollerinde; Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Kyle Chandler, Lucas Hedges, Gretchen Mol, Matthew Broderick, Kara Hayward ve Tate Donovan'ın yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile Manchester by the Sea (Yaşamın Kıyısında) 2016 Amerikan yapımı dram filmidir.





Manchester by the Sea



Manchester by the Sea Music by





Lesley Barber





Manchester by the Sea Soundtracks (Yaşamın Kıyısında Müzikleri)





Manchester by the Sea Soundtracks



Manchester By the Sea Chorale / ( Lesley Barber )





/ (

Manchester Minimalist Piano and Strings / ( Lesley Barber )





/ (

Plymouth Chorale / ( Lesley Barber )





/ (

Pifa (Pastoral Symphony) - The Messiah / ( Musica Sacra Chorus & Orchestra )

Smoke / ( Lesley Barber )





/ (

Floating 149 A Cappella / ( Lesley Barber )





/ (

Floating 149 Strings Reprise / ( Lesley Barber )





/ (

Sonata for Oboe & Piano, 1st Movement / ( Gerhard Kanzian & Ed Lewis )

Manchester Minimalist Piano and Strings (Strings Reprise) / ( Lesley Barber )





/ (

He Shall Feed His Flock Like a Shepherd; Come Unto Him - The Messiah / ( Musica Sacra Chorus & Orchestra )

Manchester Minimalist Piano and Strings (Variation) / ( Lesley Barber )

Adagio Per Archi E Organo in Sol Minore / ( London Philharmonic Orchestra )

Smoke Reprise with Bass and Strings / ( Lesley Barber )





/ (

I'm Beginning To See the Light / ( The Ink Spots & Ella Fitzgerald )





/ (

Chérubin / ( Munich Radio Orchestra & The Choir Chorus of the Bavarian State Opera )





/ (

Manchester By the Sea Strings Reprise / ( Lesley Barber )