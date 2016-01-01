74. Altın Küre Televizyon Adayları

Oscar'dan sonra Amerikan sinemasının en prestijli ödüllerinden olan Golden Globe Awards (Altın Küre Ödülleri) 8 Ocak 2017 tarihinde sahiplerini bulacak. İsterseniz lafı fazla uzatmadan 2017 Altın Küre Adayları'nı (74. Altın Küre Adayları) listemizden inceleyelim.

The Crown Game Of Thrones (Taht Oyunları) Stranger Things This Is Us Westworld Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama (En İyi Aktör-Dizi, Drama) Rami Malek / Mr. Robot Bob Odenkirk / Better Call Saul Matthew Rhys / The Americans Liev Schreiber / Ray Donovan Billy Bob Thornton / Goliath Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama (En İyi Aktirs-Dizi, Drama) Caitriona Balfe / Outlander Claire Foy / The Crown Keri Russell / The Americans Winona Ryder / Stranger Things Evan Rachel Wood / Westworld

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story



Best Actor in a Mini-Series or TV Movie (En İyi Aktör, Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)



Riz Ahmed / The Night Of

Bryan Cranston / All the Way

Tom Hiddleston / The Night Manager

John Turturro / The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance / The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story



Best Actress in a Mini-Series or TV Movie (En İyi Aktris, Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)



Felicity Huffman / American Crime

Riley Keough / The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson / The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Charlotte Rampling / London Spy

Kerry Washington / Confirmation



Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Mini-Series or TV Movie (En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu, Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)



Sterling K. Brown / The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Hugh Laurie / The Night Manager

John Lithgow / The Crown

Christian Slater / Mr. Robot

John Travolta / The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story



Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Mini-Series or TV Movie (En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu, Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)



Olivia Colman / The Night Manager

Lena Headey / Game of Thrones (Taht Oyunları)

Chrissy Metz / This Is Us

Mandy Moore / This Is Us

Thandie Newton / Westworld









