74. Altın Küre Televizyon Adayları
2017 Altın Küre Televizyon Adayları
Oscar'dan sonra Amerikan sinemasının en prestijli ödüllerinden olan Golden Globe Awards (Altın Küre Ödülleri) 8 Ocak 2017 tarihinde sahiplerini bulacak. İsterseniz lafı fazla uzatmadan 2017 Altın Küre Adayları'nı (74. Altın Küre Adayları) listemizden inceleyelim.
2017 Golden Globe Nominations (2017 Altın Küre Adayları)
Best TV Series, Drama (En İyi Dizi, Drama)
The Crown
Game Of Thrones (Taht Oyunları)
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama (En İyi Aktör-Dizi, Drama)
Rami Malek / Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk / Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys / The Americans
Liev Schreiber / Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton / Goliath
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama (En İyi Aktirs-Dizi, Drama)
Caitriona Balfe / Outlander
Claire Foy / The Crown
Keri Russell / The Americans
Winona Ryder / Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood / Westworld
Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy (En İyi Dizi, Müzikal veya Komedi)
Atlanta
Black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy (En İyi Aktör-Dizi, Müzikal veya Komedi)
Anthony Anderson / Black-ish
Gael García Bernal / Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover / Atlanta
Nick Nolte / Graves
Jeffrey Tambor / Transparent
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy (En İyi Aktris-Dizi, Müzikal veya Komedi)
Rachel Bloom / Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus / Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker / Divorce
Issa Rae / Insecure
Gina Rodriguez / Jane The Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross / Black-ish
Olivia Colman / The Night Manager
Lena Headey / Game of Thrones (Taht Oyunları)
Chrissy Metz / This Is Us
Mandy Moore / This Is Us
Thandie Newton / Westworld
Best TV Movie or Mini-Series (En İyi TV Filmi veya Mini Dizi)
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Actor in a Mini-Series or TV Movie (En İyi Aktör, Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)
Riz Ahmed / The Night Of
Bryan Cranston / All the Way
Tom Hiddleston / The Night Manager
John Turturro / The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance / The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Actress in a Mini-Series or TV Movie (En İyi Aktris, Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)
Felicity Huffman / American Crime
Riley Keough / The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson / The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Charlotte Rampling / London Spy
Kerry Washington / Confirmation
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Mini-Series or TV Movie (En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu, Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)
Sterling K. Brown / The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Hugh Laurie / The Night Manager
John Lithgow / The Crown
Christian Slater / Mr. Robot
John Travolta / The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Mini-Series or TV Movie (En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu, Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)
