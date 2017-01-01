Doctor Strange 2016 Soundtracks
Doktor Strange Müzikleri
Doctor Strange / Dr. Strange (Doktor Strange)
Yaratıcıları Steve Ditko ve Stan Lee tarafından 1963'de tasarlanmış bir kurgusal karakter olup, Marvel Comics'in aynı adlı çizgi roman karakterinden beyazperdeye uyarlanan, Scott Derrickson, Jon Spaihts ve C. Roberts Cargill'in senaristliğini birlikte yaptıkları ve yine Scott Derrickson'un yönettiği, başrollerinde; Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Mads Mikkelsen ve Tilda Swinton'un yer aldığı birbirinden güzel film müzikleri ile Doctor Strange / Dr. Strange (Doktor Strange) 2016 Amerikan yapımı aksiyon, fantastik, macera, Sci-Fi / Science Fiction (Bilimkurgu) filmidir.
Doctor Strange Music by
Michael Giacchino
Michael Giacchino
Doctor Strange Soundtracks / Dr. Strange Soundtracks (Doktor Strange Müzikleri)
Ancient Sorcerer's Secret / ( Michael Giacchino )
The Hands Dealt / ( Michael Giacchino )
A Long Strange Trip / ( Michael Giacchino )
The Eyes Have It / ( Michael Giacchino )
Mystery Training / ( Michael Giacchino )
Reading Is Fundamental / ( Michael Giacchino )
Inside the Mirror Dimension / ( Michael Giacchino )
The True Purpose of the Sorcerer / ( Michael Giacchino )
Sanctimonious Sanctum Sacking / ( Michael Giacchino )
Astral Doom / ( Michael Giacchino )
Post Op Paracosm / ( Michael Giacchino )
Hippocratic Hypocrite / ( Michael Giacchino )
Smote and Mirrors / ( Michael Giacchino )
Ancient History / ( Michael Giacchino )
Hong Kong Kablooey / ( Michael Giacchino )
Astral Worlds Worst Killer / ( Michael Giacchino )
Strange Days Ahead / ( Michael Giacchino )
Go for Baroque / ( Michael Giacchino )
The Master of the Mystic End Credits / ( Michael Giacchino )
The Hands Dealt / ( Michael Giacchino )
A Long Strange Trip / ( Michael Giacchino )
The Eyes Have It / ( Michael Giacchino )
Mystery Training / ( Michael Giacchino )
Reading Is Fundamental / ( Michael Giacchino )
Inside the Mirror Dimension / ( Michael Giacchino )
The True Purpose of the Sorcerer / ( Michael Giacchino )
Sanctimonious Sanctum Sacking / ( Michael Giacchino )
Astral Doom / ( Michael Giacchino )
Post Op Paracosm / ( Michael Giacchino )
Hippocratic Hypocrite / ( Michael Giacchino )
Smote and Mirrors / ( Michael Giacchino )
Ancient History / ( Michael Giacchino )
Hong Kong Kablooey / ( Michael Giacchino )
Astral Worlds Worst Killer / ( Michael Giacchino )
Strange Days Ahead / ( Michael Giacchino )
The Master of the Mystic End Credits / ( Michael Giacchino )
|Doctor Strange
0 yorum: