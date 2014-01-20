75. Altın Küre Sinema Adayları
2018 Altın Küre Sinema Adayları
Oscar'dan sonra Amerikan sinemasının en prestijli ödüllerinden olan Golden Globe Awards (Altın Küre Ödülleri) 7 Ocak 2018 tarihinde sahiplerini bulacak. İsterseniz lafı fazla uzatmadan 2018 Altın Küre Adayları'nı (75. Altın Küre Adayları) listemizden inceleyelim.
2018 Golden Globe Nominations (2018 Altın Küre Adayları)
Best Motion Picture, Drama (En İyi Film, Drama)
Call me By Your Name (Beni Adınla Çağır)
Dunkirk
The Post / The Pentagon Papers
The Shape of Water (Suyun Sesi-Aşkın Gücü)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Üç Billboard Ebbing Çıkışı, Missouri)
Best Screenplay-Motion Picture (En İyi Senaryo-Sinema)
Guillermo Del Toro, Vanessa Taylor / The Shape of Water (Suyun Sesi-Aşkın Gücü)
Greta Gerwig / Lady Bird (Uğur Böceği)
Liz Hannah, Josh Singer / The Post / The Pentagon Papers
Martin McDonagh / Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Üç Billboard Ebbing Çıkışı, Missouri)
Aaron Sorkin / Molly's Game (Molly'nin Oyunu)
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy (En İyi Film, Müzikal veya Komedi)
The Disaster Artist
Get Out (Kapan)
The Greatest Showman (Muhteşem Showman)
I, Tonya (Ben, Tonya)
Lady Bird (Uğur Böceği)
Best Director-Motion Picture (En İyi Yönetmen-Sinema)
Guillermo Del Toro / The Shape of Water (Suyun Sesi-Aşkın Gücü)
Call me By Your Name (Beni Adınla Çağır)
Dunkirk
The Post / The Pentagon Papers
The Shape of Water (Suyun Sesi-Aşkın Gücü)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Üç Billboard Ebbing Çıkışı, Missouri)
Best Screenplay-Motion Picture (En İyi Senaryo-Sinema)
Guillermo Del Toro, Vanessa Taylor / The Shape of Water (Suyun Sesi-Aşkın Gücü)
Greta Gerwig / Lady Bird (Uğur Böceği)
Liz Hannah, Josh Singer / The Post / The Pentagon Papers
Martin McDonagh / Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Üç Billboard Ebbing Çıkışı, Missouri)
Aaron Sorkin / Molly's Game (Molly'nin Oyunu)
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy (En İyi Film, Müzikal veya Komedi)
The Disaster Artist
Get Out (Kapan)
The Greatest Showman (Muhteşem Showman)
I, Tonya (Ben, Tonya)
Lady Bird (Uğur Böceği)
Best Director-Motion Picture (En İyi Yönetmen-Sinema)
Guillermo Del Toro / The Shape of Water (Suyun Sesi-Aşkın Gücü)
Martin McDonagh / Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Üç Billboard Ebbing Çıkışı, Missouri)
Christopher Nolan / Dunkirk
Ridley Scott / All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg / The Post / The Pentagon Papers
Christopher Nolan / Dunkirk
Ridley Scott / All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg / The Post / The Pentagon Papers
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama (En İyi Aktör, Drama)
Timothée Chalamet / Call me By Your Name (Beni Adınla Çağır)
Daniel Day-Lewis / Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks / The Post / The Pentagon Papers
Gary Oldman / Darkest Hour (En Karanlık Saat)
Denzel Washington / Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama (En İyi Aktris, Drama)
Jessica Chastain / Molly's Game (Molly'nin Oyunu)
Sally Hawkins / The Shape of Water (Suyun Sesi-Aşkın Gücü)
Frances McDormand / Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Üç Billboard Ebbing Çıkışı, Missouri)
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy (En İyi Aktör, Müzikal veya Komedi)
Steve Carell / Battle of Sexes (Ezeli Rekabet)
Ansel Elgort / Baby Driver (Tam Gaz)
James Franco / The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman / The Greatest Showman (Muhteşem Showman)
Daniel Kaluuya / Get Out (Kapan)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy (En İyi Aktris, Müzikal veya Komedi)
Judi Dench / Victoria and Abdul / Victoria & Abdul (Victoria ve Abdul)
Helen Mirren / The Leisure Seeker (Son Tatil)
Margot Robbie / I, Tonya (Ben, Tonya)
Saoirse Ronan / Lady Bird (Uğur Böceği)
Emma Stone / Battle of Sexes (Ezeli Rekabet)
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture (En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu-Sinema)
Willem Dafoe / The Florida Project (Florida Projesi)
Armie Hammer / Call me By Your Name (Beni Adınla Çağır)
Richard Jenkins / The Shape of Water (Suyun Sesi-Aşkın Gücü)
Christopher Plummer / All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell / Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Üç Billboard Ebbing Çıkışı, Missouri)
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture (En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu-Sinema)
Mary J. Blige / Mudbound
Hong Chau / Downsizing (Küçülen Hayatlar)
Allison Janney / I, Tonya (Ben, Tonya)
Laurie Metcalf / Lady Bird (Uğur Böceği)
Octavia Spencer / The Shape of Water (Suyun Sesi-Aşkın Gücü)
Timothée Chalamet / Call me By Your Name (Beni Adınla Çağır)
Daniel Day-Lewis / Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks / The Post / The Pentagon Papers
Gary Oldman / Darkest Hour (En Karanlık Saat)
Denzel Washington / Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama (En İyi Aktris, Drama)
Jessica Chastain / Molly's Game (Molly'nin Oyunu)
Sally Hawkins / The Shape of Water (Suyun Sesi-Aşkın Gücü)
Frances McDormand / Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Üç Billboard Ebbing Çıkışı, Missouri)
Meryl Streep / The Post / The Pentagon Papers
Michelle Williams / All the Money in the World
Michelle Williams / All the Money in the World
Steve Carell / Battle of Sexes (Ezeli Rekabet)
Ansel Elgort / Baby Driver (Tam Gaz)
James Franco / The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman / The Greatest Showman (Muhteşem Showman)
Daniel Kaluuya / Get Out (Kapan)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy (En İyi Aktris, Müzikal veya Komedi)
Judi Dench / Victoria and Abdul / Victoria & Abdul (Victoria ve Abdul)
Helen Mirren / The Leisure Seeker (Son Tatil)
Margot Robbie / I, Tonya (Ben, Tonya)
Saoirse Ronan / Lady Bird (Uğur Böceği)
Emma Stone / Battle of Sexes (Ezeli Rekabet)
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture (En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu-Sinema)
Willem Dafoe / The Florida Project (Florida Projesi)
Armie Hammer / Call me By Your Name (Beni Adınla Çağır)
Richard Jenkins / The Shape of Water (Suyun Sesi-Aşkın Gücü)
Christopher Plummer / All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell / Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Üç Billboard Ebbing Çıkışı, Missouri)
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture (En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu-Sinema)
Mary J. Blige / Mudbound
Hong Chau / Downsizing (Küçülen Hayatlar)
Allison Janney / I, Tonya (Ben, Tonya)
Laurie Metcalf / Lady Bird (Uğur Böceği)
Octavia Spencer / The Shape of Water (Suyun Sesi-Aşkın Gücü)
Best Animated Feature Film (En İyi Animasyon Filmi)
The Boss Baby (Patron Bebek)
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent (Vincent'ı Sevmek)
Best Foreign Language Film (Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film)
A Fantastic Woman / Una Mujer Fantástica (Muhteşem Kadın)
First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers (Önce Babamı Öldürdüler)
In the Fade (Paramparça)
Loveless / Nelyubov (Sevgisiz)
The Square (Kare)
Best Original Score-Motion Picture (En İyi Müzik-Sinema)
Carter Burwell / Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Üç Billboard Ebbing Çıkışı, Missouri)
Alexandre Desplat / The Shape of Water (Suyun Sesi-Aşkın Gücü)
Jonny Greenwood / Phantom Thread
John Williams / The Post / The Pentagon Papers
Hans Zimmer / Dunkirk
Best Original Song-Motion Picture (En İyi Şarkı-Sinema)
Home / Ferdinand - Music by: Nick Jonas, Justin Tranter, Nick Monson - Lyrics by: Nick Jonas, Justin Tranter
Mighty River / Mudbound - Music by: Raphael Saadiq - Lyrics by: Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, Taura Stinson
Remember Me / Coco - Music and Lyrics by: Kristen Anderson, Lopez and Robert Lopez
The Star / The Star - Music and Lyrics by: Mariah Carey, Marc Shaiman
This is Me / The Greatest Showman (Muhteşem Showman) - Music and Lyrics by: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul
The Boss Baby (Patron Bebek)
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent (Vincent'ı Sevmek)
Best Foreign Language Film (Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film)
A Fantastic Woman / Una Mujer Fantástica (Muhteşem Kadın)
First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers (Önce Babamı Öldürdüler)
In the Fade (Paramparça)
Loveless / Nelyubov (Sevgisiz)
The Square (Kare)
Best Original Score-Motion Picture (En İyi Müzik-Sinema)
Carter Burwell / Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Üç Billboard Ebbing Çıkışı, Missouri)
Alexandre Desplat / The Shape of Water (Suyun Sesi-Aşkın Gücü)
Jonny Greenwood / Phantom Thread
John Williams / The Post / The Pentagon Papers
Hans Zimmer / Dunkirk
Best Original Song-Motion Picture (En İyi Şarkı-Sinema)
Home / Ferdinand - Music by: Nick Jonas, Justin Tranter, Nick Monson - Lyrics by: Nick Jonas, Justin Tranter
Mighty River / Mudbound - Music by: Raphael Saadiq - Lyrics by: Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, Taura Stinson
Remember Me / Coco - Music and Lyrics by: Kristen Anderson, Lopez and Robert Lopez
The Star / The Star - Music and Lyrics by: Mariah Carey, Marc Shaiman
This is Me / The Greatest Showman (Muhteşem Showman) - Music and Lyrics by: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul
0 yorum: