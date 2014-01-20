75. Altın Küre Sinema Adayları

Oscar'dan sonra Amerikan sinemasının en prestijli ödüllerinden olan Golden Globe Awards (Altın Küre Ödülleri) 7 Ocak 2018 tarihinde sahiplerini bulacak. İsterseniz lafı fazla uzatmadan 2018 Altın Küre Adayları'nı (75. Altın Küre Adayları) listemizden inceleyelim.

2018 Golden Globe Nominations (2018 Altın Küre Adayları)

Best Motion Picture, Drama (En İyi Film, Drama)

Best Screenplay-Motion Picture (En İyi Senaryo-Sinema)

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy (En İyi Film, Müzikal veya Komedi)

Best Director-Motion Picture (En İyi Yönetmen-Sinema)

Martin McDonagh / Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Üç Billboard Ebbing Çıkışı, Missouri)

Christopher Nolan / Dunkirk

Ridley Scott / All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg / The Post / The Pentagon Papers





2018 Golden Globe Nominations



Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama (En İyi Aktör, Drama)



Timothée Chalamet / Call me By Your Name (Beni Adınla Çağır)

Daniel Day-Lewis / Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks / The Post / The Pentagon Papers

Gary Oldman / Darkest Hour (En Karanlık Saat)

Denzel Washington / Roman J. Israel, Esq.



Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama (En İyi Aktris, Drama)



Jessica Chastain / Molly's Game (Molly'nin Oyunu)

Sally Hawkins / The Shape of Water (Suyun Sesi-Aşkın Gücü)

Frances McDormand / Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Üç Billboard Ebbing Çıkışı, Missouri)

Meryl Streep / The Post / The Pentagon Papers

Michelle Williams / All the Money in the World



Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy (En İyi Aktör, Müzikal veya Komedi)



Steve Carell / Battle of Sexes (Ezeli Rekabet)

Ansel Elgort / Baby Driver (Tam Gaz)

James Franco / The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman / The Greatest Showman (Muhteşem Showman)

Daniel Kaluuya / Get Out (Kapan)



Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy (En İyi Aktris, Müzikal veya Komedi)



Judi Dench / Victoria and Abdul / Victoria & Abdul (Victoria ve Abdul)

Helen Mirren / The Leisure Seeker (Son Tatil)

Margot Robbie / I, Tonya (Ben, Tonya)

Saoirse Ronan / Lady Bird (Uğur Böceği)

Emma Stone / Battle of Sexes (Ezeli Rekabet)



Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture (En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu-Sinema)



Willem Dafoe / The Florida Project (Florida Projesi)

Armie Hammer / Call me By Your Name (Beni Adınla Çağır)

Richard Jenkins / The Shape of Water (Suyun Sesi-Aşkın Gücü)

Christopher Plummer / All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell / Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Üç Billboard Ebbing Çıkışı, Missouri)



Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture (En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu-Sinema)



Mary J. Blige / Mudbound

Hong Chau / Downsizing (Küçülen Hayatlar)

Allison Janney / I, Tonya (Ben, Tonya)

Laurie Metcalf / Lady Bird (Uğur Böceği)

Octavia Spencer / The Shape of Water (Suyun Sesi-Aşkın Gücü)



2018 Altın Küre Adayları

Best Animated Feature Film (En İyi Animasyon Filmi)



The Boss Baby (Patron Bebek)

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent (Vincent'ı Sevmek)



Best Foreign Language Film (Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film)



A Fantastic Woman / Una Mujer Fantástica (Muhteşem Kadın)

First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers (Önce Babamı Öldürdüler)

In the Fade (Paramparça)

Loveless / Nelyubov (Sevgisiz)

The Square (Kare)



Best Original Score-Motion Picture (En İyi Müzik-Sinema)



Carter Burwell / Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Üç Billboard Ebbing Çıkışı, Missouri)

Alexandre Desplat / The Shape of Water (Suyun Sesi-Aşkın Gücü)

Jonny Greenwood / Phantom Thread

John Williams / The Post / The Pentagon Papers

Hans Zimmer / Dunkirk



Best Original Song-Motion Picture (En İyi Şarkı-Sinema)



Home / Ferdinand - Music by: Nick Jonas, Justin Tranter, Nick Monson - Lyrics by: Nick Jonas, Justin Tranter

Mighty River / Mudbound - Music by: Raphael Saadiq - Lyrics by: Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, Taura Stinson

Remember Me / Coco - Music and Lyrics by: Kristen Anderson, Lopez and Robert Lopez

The Star / The Star - Music and Lyrics by: Mariah Carey, Marc Shaiman

This is Me / The Greatest Showman (Muhteşem Showman) - Music and Lyrics by: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul



75. Altın Küre Ödülleri Televizyon Adayları

The Boss Baby (Patron Bebek)The BreadwinnerCocoFerdinandLoving Vincent (Vincent'ı Sevmek)A Fantastic Woman / Una Mujer Fantástica (Muhteşem Kadın)First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers (Önce Babamı Öldürdüler)In the Fade (Paramparça)Loveless / Nelyubov (Sevgisiz)The Square (Kare)Carter Burwell / Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Üç Billboard Ebbing Çıkışı, Missouri)Alexandre Desplat / The Shape of Water (Suyun Sesi-Aşkın Gücü)Jonny Greenwood / Phantom ThreadJohn Williams / The Post / The Pentagon PapersHans Zimmer / DunkirkHome / Ferdinand - Music by: Nick Jonas, Justin Tranter, Nick Monson - Lyrics by: Nick Jonas, Justin TranterMighty River / Mudbound - Music by: Raphael Saadiq - Lyrics by: Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, Taura StinsonRemember Me / Coco - Music and Lyrics by: Kristen Anderson, Lopez and Robert LopezThe Star / The Star - Music and Lyrics by: Mariah Carey, Marc ShaimanThis is Me / The Greatest Showman (Muhteşem Showman) - Music and Lyrics by: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul Timothée Chalamet / Call me By Your Name (Beni Adınla Çağır)Daniel Day-Lewis / Phantom ThreadTom Hanks / The Post / The Pentagon PapersGary Oldman / Darkest Hour (En Karanlık Saat)Denzel Washington / Roman J. Israel, Esq.Jessica Chastain / Molly's Game (Molly'nin Oyunu)Sally Hawkins / The Shape of Water (Suyun Sesi-Aşkın Gücü)Frances McDormand / Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Üç Billboard Ebbing Çıkışı, Missouri)Steve Carell / Battle of Sexes (Ezeli Rekabet)Ansel Elgort / Baby Driver (Tam Gaz)James Franco / The Disaster ArtistHugh Jackman / The Greatest Showman (Muhteşem Showman)Daniel Kaluuya / Get Out (Kapan)Judi Dench / Victoria and Abdul / Victoria & Abdul (Victoria ve Abdul)Helen Mirren / The Leisure Seeker (Son Tatil)Margot Robbie / I, Tonya (Ben, Tonya)Saoirse Ronan / Lady Bird (Uğur Böceği)Emma Stone / Battle of Sexes (Ezeli Rekabet)Willem Dafoe / The Florida Project (Florida Projesi)Armie Hammer / Call me By Your Name (Beni Adınla Çağır)Richard Jenkins / The Shape of Water (Suyun Sesi-Aşkın Gücü)Christopher Plummer / All the Money in the WorldSam Rockwell / Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Üç Billboard Ebbing Çıkışı, Missouri)Mary J. Blige / MudboundHong Chau / Downsizing (Küçülen Hayatlar)Allison Janney / I, Tonya (Ben, Tonya)Laurie Metcalf / Lady Bird (Uğur Böceği)Octavia Spencer / The Shape of Water (Suyun Sesi-Aşkın Gücü)

Call me By Your Name (Beni Adınla Çağır)DunkirkThe Post / The Pentagon PapersThe Shape of Water (Suyun Sesi-Aşkın Gücü)Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Üç Billboard Ebbing Çıkışı, Missouri)Guillermo Del Toro, Vanessa Taylor / The Shape of Water (Suyun Sesi-Aşkın Gücü)Greta Gerwig / Lady Bird (Uğur Böceği)Liz Hannah, Josh Singer / The Post / The Pentagon PapersMartin McDonagh / Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Üç Billboard Ebbing Çıkışı, Missouri)Aaron Sorkin / Molly's Game (Molly'nin Oyunu)The Disaster ArtistGet Out (Kapan)The Greatest Showman (Muhteşem Showman)I, Tonya (Ben, Tonya)Lady Bird (Uğur Böceği)Guillermo Del Toro / The Shape of Water (Suyun Sesi-Aşkın Gücü)